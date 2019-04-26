LINK bus to roll out new route

The LINK Public Transportation is offering a new deviated fixed route serving key stops in The Dalles beginning Monday, April 29. The bus operates along a route with a regular schedule, but is called a “deviated” fixed route because it can also leave the route to accommodate nearby requests for “off-route” drop-offs or pick-ups.
Circling the city on a one-hour loop Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., the route features stops at The Dalles Transit Center on Chenowith Loop Road, at Cascade Square near Goodwill, and at Columbia Gorge Community College, Mid-Columbia Medical Center and the Veterans’ Service Office downtown at First and Federal streets.
Similar to The LINK’s dial-a-ride service, which is still available for everyone, rides are $1.50 each way. As an incentive to encourage the community to try out the new service, all rides on the new route will be free for the first two weeks of the service, April 29 through May 10.
The number of deviations per loop is limited and must be scheduled in advance by calling The LINK at 541-296-7595. Only deviations within 1/4 mile of the route are allowed.
Time is built into the schedule to allow for deviations, so the bus may get to the stops earlier than the scheduled time if there are none, but will not leave that stop until the time posted in the schedule.
“This route was identified as a priority in the 2016 The Dalles Transportation System Plan,” said Charlotte Sallee, transportation operations director. The service is funded by a grant from the Federal Transportation Administration and new Oregon state funding for public transportation, Sallee said.
Earlier in April, The LINK announced a new option to pay for rides on LINK buses using a smartphone through the free Hopthru app.
Schedule and map for the deviated fixed route, information about the Hopthru app and more can be found on The LINK’s pages at mcedd.org/linktransit, or by calling The LINK at 541-296-7595.
LINK Public Transportation is operated by Mid-Columbia Economic Development District.
