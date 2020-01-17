Wasco and Sherman County Farm Service Agency offices will be hosting several informational meetings for the current Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) and Agricultural Risk Coverage /Price Loss Coverage (ARCPLC) programs. Meetings are 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Sage Canyon Raft Shop, 509 Deschutes Ave. in Maupin; at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Sherman County OSU Extension meeting room, 66365 Lone Rock Rd., in Moro; and 10 a.m. at We 3 Coffee & Deli, 576 NE 5th St. in Dufur.
