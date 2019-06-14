The Dalles Game Development students win Player’s Choice Award
Last month, two middle school 4-H Tech Club teams from Wasco County traveled to Monmouth to show off their video game projects at the annual Oregon Game Project Challenge (OGPC).
“Lightened Studios” from The Dalles, with developers Colin Schecter, Ian Field, and Silas Parsons, took home the Player’s Choice award for their game “Light,” which dealt with the season’s theme of scarcity by allowing players to explore a world without light. Their game also looked at mental health issues such as depression.
Teams were judged by their achievements in the following categories: Art/Asset Design, Programming, Project Management, Theme/Story, and Game Design. Awards were given out to teams in each division who scored highest in each category. Additionally, the event held awards for Best in Show, Rookie, Judge’s Choice and Player’s Choice.
The Dufur team “DR Studios,” made up of developers: AJ Shaw, Caleb Brougher, and Kathryn Schreiber, also got plenty of attention and feedback for their first year at the competition. And the team has already started planning what to make for next year’s challenge.
Game developers from all over the state gathered at Western Oregon University to present their projects in either middle school or high school divisions. This year was the largest yet with 78 teams competing.
Events like this combine the multiple areas of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) in a way that promotes teamwork, creativity, and problem solving all while being tons of fun. These young developers gain skills that directly translate to careers not only in the video game industry.
The team would like to thank its sponsors Google and the Oregon STEM Beyond Schools program.
