Local hygienist receives award

Mary Davidson, a long-time dental hygienist with One Community Health, received the “David Low Service Award” from the Western Regional Examining Board (WREB), which develops and administers competency assessments for the state agencies that license dental professionals.
The award was presented at a dinner and awards ceremony this February during WREB’s annual leadership training in Arizona.
The award, presented annually since 2006, recognizes contributions “to the examining community,” according to a press release, and is WREB’s highest commendation.
Beth Cole, the board’s CEO, said that “Mary is highly respected in the examining community and in WREB, in particular. She is passionate about examining and has served in a variety of leadership roles, but she also maintains a down-to-earth approach in her interactions with others.”
“When I found out about the award, it really caught me off guard—in a good way, of course,” Davidson said in a press release. “I really love my job and having WREB notice that, as well as what I do with WREB, was a very special honor.”
Davidson lives with her husband on a farm located south of The Dalles.
In addition to her work with national dental and dental hygiene testing agencies, she has volunteered a variety of services with organizations including The Tooth Taxi, Mission of Mercy, and Give Kids a Smile Day.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene at Georgia Health & Science University School of Dentistry and a master’s degree in public health from Walden University, has worked at One Community Health since 2004, and serves on the Oregon Board of Dentistry as one of two hygienists.
In her free time, Davidson enjoys traveling, family, and tiling remodel projects.
