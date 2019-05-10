Help save historic drugstore
Join in a community project to help save the Waldron Brothers Drugstore, the oldest commercial building in The Dalles, 1 to 3 p.m. May 18 at the Last Stop Saloon, 209 Second St., in The Dalles.
A presentation on the history of the building and a market study will be followed by a community discussion to identify potential uses for the building.
The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Waldron Brothers Drugstore, The Dalles Main Street, and a grant from Restore Oregon.
Spring concert rescheduled
Cascade Singers’ spring concert has been rescheduled from early June to June 15 and 16. “Compositori Femminili: A Global Celebration of Female Composers,” will be presented Saturday, June 15, 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 16, 3 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 West 10th St., The Dalles.
The concert features women’s contributions to the musical scene, from Hildegard of Bingen in the Middle Ages to contemporary composers and arrangers. Contact Miles Thoming-Gale at milesmansfield93@gmail.com for more information.
Learning facilitator training offered
Kaleidoscope Play and Learn Groups training registration is open for parents and children Thursday and Friday, May 23-24, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registration is free and lunch will be provided.
Learn to facilitate Play and Learn groups in your community. Play and Learn are weekly 90 minute gatherings for play, bonding and social interaction, involving both parents and children.
The groups are organized by the Oregon Child Development Coalition and Four River Family. To register for the training, contact OCDC at deeann.bohn@ocdc.net.
Housing development breaks ground
Developers of the Park Place housing project in The Dalles on 21st Street, west of Sorosis Park, are breaking ground Wednesday, May 15, at noon. Join Cameron and Emily Curtis for sandwiches and breaking ground for the new neighborhood. Hard hats and golden shovels will be at the ready as the Curtis Homes’ team and families building homes will be turning dirt on their new home sites. To learn more about Park Place visit curtishomesllc.com.
Sherman coalition grants named
Spring grant awards announced by the Sherman County Cultural Coalition commit $5,670 to projects that strengthen existing cultural resources or engage the community in the arts, heritage or humanities in Sherman County, according to a press release from the Coalition.
Six project applications met the goals and priorities established in the Sherman County Cultural Plan.
Successful applicants and projects are as follows: Darian Davis—Community Basketball Court; Moro Community Presbyterian Church—Sherman County Vacation Bible School; Sherman County Fair—ADA Picnic Table Replacement; Sherman County Historical Museum—A Night at the Museum; Sherman County Public/School Library—3D Printer and Scanner; OSU Sherman County Extension—Kids Summer Drama Camp.
Funding was made possible with a grant award from the Oregon Cultural Trust, plus matching funds provided by Sherman County.
Applications for the next grant cycle will be available in the fall of 2019.
The Oregon Cultural Trust, with donations from Oregonians, funds over 1,400 nonprofits in Oregon in the arts, heritage and humanities. Visit culturaltrust.org to learn how you can get involved and qualify for the tax credit.
For additional information, visit the Coalition website at www.shermancountyculturalcoalition.com.
TCC plans ‘Rescues Rock’ campaign
TCC The Dalles, 400 Mt. Hood St., will be among more than 500 store locations teaming up with local animal rescue organizations to host pet adoption events and supply drives, according to a press release from TCC. The company’s first-ever “Rescues Rock” campaign will be held at TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the country on Sunday, May 19 at 1 p.m. Each participating TCC store is partnering with a local animal rescue organization to promote pet adoptions on site and donate supply kits to the owners of the first dog and cat adoptions of the day. Each kit includes a rescue car magnet, drawstring bag, collar, leash, food scoop, toy, treats and a bowl.
Sewer lining installation to begin
Beginning May 13, and continuing through June 30, Insituform Technologies of Tualatin will be installing sewer pipe linings in The Dalles. The sewer main liners will be installed at various locations throughout the city, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Traffic control equipment, including advanced warning signs and flaggers, will be in place.
On June 8, work will take place on Trevitt Street between 6th and 7th streets from 8 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m.
Abuse prevention training in May
The Next Door is offering “Stewards of Children” sexual abuse prevention training in May.
The free workshops teach adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. The program is proven to increase knowledge, improve attitudes and change behaviors.
The training will be offered in English on Thursday, May 16 and in Spanish on Thursday, May 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Next Door in The Dalles, 1113 Kelly Avenue. Childcare and a light dinner are provided.
To register or for more information, call Liliana at 541-490-4359.
