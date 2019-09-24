A local union representing grocery workers from across Oregon and Southwest Washington has called for an immediate boycott of Fred Meyer stores and departments in the region.
Local union United Food and Commercial Workers 555 (UFCW 555) is locked in contract negotiations with some of the region’s biggest supermarkets, including Fred Meyer, Albertsons and Safeway.
The boycott is targeting Fred Meyer stores, including the one in The Dalles, over recent alleged harassment of unionized employees, according to a UFCW 555 press release. The union represents employees in grocery, meat, CCK (central check out) and non-food departments. After the most recent negotiations deadlocked, the union canceled nearly all its contract extensions with the Fred Meyer and QFC locations in its jurisdiction, as well as a handful of Safeways and Albertsons.
