The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported assault on a man walking his dog in Cascade Locks early Thursday morning, Oct. 17.
At approximately 3 a.m. on Oct. 17, a 69-year-old male was walking his dog along the 100 Block of Wa Na Pa Street in Cascade Locks when he was struck from behind by a blunt object, according to information released from the sheriff’s office. The suspect fled the scene before the victim could obtain any identifying information. Responding deputies canvassed the area but did not find any potential suspects.
The victim was able to get to his home, where the call to 911 was made, according to the sheriff’s office. He was treated for injuries sustained in the assault at a local hospital and was later released.
Anyone with information about the assault is encouraged to contact the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 541-387-7077.
