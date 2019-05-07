Bust nets over $110K in drugs

In a recent drug bust at 512 Liberty St. in The Dalles, police seized 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine and 5.3 ounces of heroin. Three people were arrested in connection with the bust.
The Mid-Columbia Interagency Narcotics Task Force (MINT) executed a search warrant at the residence on April 30. The drug haul of 828 grams of meth is equal to over 3,000 street level deals and has a street level value of over $82,000. The 151 grams of heroin is equal to 1,500 street level deals and has a street value of over $30,000, according to a press release from MINT.
Arrested were Tracy Strouse, 40, who was charged with unlawful possession and delivery of heroin and methamphetamine, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Debbie McConell, 60, was charged with criminal non-support, first-degree child neglect, endangering the welfare of a minor, and unlawful possession of a schedule III narcotic.
Colt Heard, 35, was arrested later in the day and is charged with unlawful delivery and possession of methamphetamine and heroin, and then additional charges of being a felon in possession of a weapon, first-degree theft, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Detectives from MINT were assisted by detectives with The Dalles Police Department and the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call the MINT tip line at 541-296-1885.
MINT is comprised of detectives from The Dalles Police Department, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Hood River Police Department and the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office.
