In response to the resignation of board member Dana Campbell, the Columbia Gorge Community College Board of Education is seeking to fill the resulting vacancy for Wasco County’s District 2 to serve until June 30, 2021, at which time the individual elected in the May 2021 election will begin serving a full four-year term. The Board recommends interested persons attend the July 16 board meeting and be prepared to attend the Board of Education All-Day Retreat on July 30. Interested persons must send a letter of interest with qualifications, telephone and address to Tiffany Prince, President’s Office, Columbia Gorge Community College, 400 East Scenic Dr., The Dalles, OR 97058. Deadline for consideration is July 9.
