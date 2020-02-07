The Oregon Department of Justice oversee operations of the Wasco County District Attorney's office beginning Monday, according to an on-air report on Oregon Public Broadcasting radio. Monday is the first day of a 60-day suspension of District Attorney Eric Nisley.
