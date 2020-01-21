Snowboard Party at Rivertap Jan. 24
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Jan. 24: Monster Hutch presents the 2020 Snowboard Video Premier Party, featuring music, raffle and prize giveaways, 5-11 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Gorge Winds seeks conductor
The Gorge Winds Concert Band is currently seeking a new volunteer Conductor. Performance schedule runs from February to July, and September through December. Applications close Feb. 14. For more information visit www.gorgewindsband.org/conductors/2020-conductor-search.
Cascade Singers meet; concerts planned
Cascade Singers choir rehearsals for all interested singers meet Sundays at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, in The Dalles, 7-9 p.m. One-hour work sessions meet on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. Upcoming performances are scheduled for February, and March. For more information contact Miles Thoming-Gale at milesmansfield93@gmail.com.
Kit Garoutte at Tarwater, Feast
Join guitarist Kit Garoutte and friends at a venue near you:
Thursday, Jan. 23 and Jan. 30: Feast Market, White Salmon, with pianist Tim Mayer, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Tuesdays at Tarwater Tavern (White Salmon), with Ann Flemming, 5-7 p.m.
Pat Stilwell Band at Zim’s Jan. 25
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Jan. 24: Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25: Pat Stilwell Band, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
‘Ronnie & Megan’ at White Buffalo Jan. 23
On Thursday, Jan. 23, from 6-8 p.m. Ronnie Ontiveros, instrumentalist and singer, teams-up with singer/songwriter/guitarist Megan Alder for a fun and endearing duo. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Countryside Ride at Eagles Jan. 25
Countryside Ride returns to The Dalles Eagles Lodge on Saturday Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. Break out your dancing boots with classic country by the biggest stars and Countryside originals—with pedal steel and twin Telecaster guitars in the mix. The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Author Diaz at Ruins Jan. 24
Alexandra Diaz will be discussing her book “The Only Road,” for an author reading and presentation on Friday, Jan. 24, 6:30 p.m. at The Ruins. This event is free and open to the public. An Oregon Battle of the Books title, “The Only Road” is about twelve-year-old Jaime, who makes the treacherous and life-changing journey from his home in Guatemala to live with his older brother in the United States. Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Trivia Fundraiser at pFriem Jan. 29
The Hood River County Library Foundation Literary and Local History Trivia Fundraiser is Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 6-8:30 p.m. at pFriem Family Brewers. There will be teams of four; or join a team. Please bring a phone or tablet to access the trivia game. Proceeds will be donated to the Hood River County Library Foundation. $10 suggested donation. pFriem Family Brewers, 707 Portway Ave, Hood River; 541-321-0490.
History Forum returns Feb. 1
The original Wasco County Courthouse (410 West 2nd Place, The Dalles) hosts the Regional History Forum series beginning Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1:30 p.m. featuring lectures and presentations from top local and regional historians. Free admission; donations accepted. Saturday, Feb. 1: From Radical Idea to Ratification: Women’s Voting Rights (Janice Dilg); Saturday, Feb. 8: The Women of Sorosis: Social ‘Influencers’ of Their Day (Denise Dietrich Bokum); Saturday, Feb. 15: Rufus and the Army Camp that Helped End World War II (Cal McDermid); Saturday, Feb. 22: Finding the Wire Trail: Early Instant Communication in the Gorge (Dave and Helen Wand and Larry McGinnis); Saturday, Feb. 29: Famous Visitors: Guess Who Came to Dinner? (Rodger Nichols).
Mardi Gras party Feb. 8
Transport yourself to the French Quarter of New Orleans at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center’s Mardi Gras Celebration Saturday, Feb. 8, 7-11 p.m. Authentic food, live jazz music and professional Tarot Card readings. Tickets $20. 21 and over only. The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 541-296-8600, www.gorgediscovery.org.
Pride Book Club meets Feb. 13
The Pride Book Club meets Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to discuss “Becoming Nicole: The transformation of an American Family,” by Amy Ellis Nutt. The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature. The Dalles-Wasco Co. Public Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles, 541-296-2815.
Europatopia plays TD Art Center Feb. 16
It’s Klezmer and Beyond with Europatopia, a seven-piece world-music band led by Joel Kabakov, at The Dalles Art Center on Sunday, Feb. 16, 3 p.m. $15 suggested donation. The Dalles Art Center, 220 E. 4th St., The Dalles; 541-296-4759.
Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com and should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows.
