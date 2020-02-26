Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Feb. 21, 12:19 a.m. - Crew responded to the 3300 block of Columbia View Drive on a report of a smoke detector activation.
The agency responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Feb. 20, eight on Feb. 21, seven in Feb. 22, and six on Feb. 23.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken Feb. 20 from the 1400 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported her wallet was missing.
A theft report was taken Feb. 20 from the police station after a victim came in to report two checks were stolen from him and stated a suspect made the checks out to himself and cashed them.
An agency assist report was taken Feb. 20 from the 1100 block of Cherry Heights Road after assisting Sherman County in detaining a subject while they were enroute to arrest him.
Abben Holt Boorman, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 20 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear and an out of state warrant.
Robert Kyle Navarre, 28, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested Feb. 20 in the 2100 block of West 9th Place and is accused of five counts of probation violation.
Police responded to the 200 block of West 8th Street Feb. 20 after a caller reported during a dispute with his step son’s father, the subject sped off in a vehicle with the child in it while the door was open. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Feb. 20 from the 2400 block of West 13th Street after a victim reported her purse was stolen.
A hit and run report was taken Feb. 21 from East 11th and Federal streets.
Johdon Keiann Smith, 38, Goldendale, was arrested Feb. 21 in the 700 block of Union Street and is accused of resisting arrest. She was also arrested on an out of state warrant.
A theft report was taken Feb. 21 from the 900 block of Pomona Street after a victim reported a package was stolen.
Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Feb. 21 after a caller observed two subjects siphoning fuel from one vehicle to another. Contact was made with the subjects, who were taking fuel from their RV, which was broken down, into their vehicle. Incident logged.
Police responded to the 1300 block of Thompson Street Feb. 21 after a caller reported she accidentally discharged a firearm. Caller stated she was cleaning some things in her father’s home when she found a weapon and attempted to unload it, but discharged a round into the wall. A report was taken.
Carroll Ralph Norwood, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 21 during a traffic stop near West 10th and Liberty streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Keith Duane Bright, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 22 in the 3000 block of West 10th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A theft report was taken Feb. 22 from the 1300 block of East 15th Street after a caller reported some license plates were stolen from his vehicle.
A missing persons report was taken Feb. 22 from the 2100 block of Garrison Street.
A theft report was taken Feb. 22 from the 3300 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported her bicycle was stolen.
A restraining order violation report was taken Feb. 22 from the 800 block of Floral Court after a caller reported a subject was visiting her mother in violation of a restraining order.
Joan Lee Pifher, 65, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 22 during a traffic stop near East 3rd and Jefferson streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Anthony Paul Espinoza, 26, Henderson, Nevada, was arrested Feb. 22 during a traffic stop in the 500 block of Cherry Heights streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A theft report was taken Feb. 23 from the 900 block of Federal Street after a victim reported a female was in his home and, when asked to leave, took his cell phone.
Beverly Vanelswyck, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 23 during a traffic stop near East 9th and Laughlin streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and third-degree theft.
A runaway report was taken Feb. 23 from the 800 block of Garden Court.
Wasco County
A theft report was taken Feb. 20 from the 1000 block of Irvine Street.
A harassment report was taken Feb. 20 from Tygh Valley.
A theft report was taken Feb. 20 from the 2100 block of Richard Road after a victim reported someone stole a check from her checkbook. She believes the suspect may have wrote out the stolen check to herself and cashed it. The incident is under investigation.
A found property report was taken Feb. 21 from Maupin after a caller reported finding a debit card in an ATM. The property was picked up and attempts were made to reach the owner of the card.
A theft report was taken Feb. 21 from Mosier after staff reported an instrument was missing from inventory.
Oregon State Police
A male subject was cited and released for failure to register as a sex offender Feb. 21 in the 3300 block of Bret Clodfelter Way.
A hit and run report was taken Feb. 22 from Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 95.
Rebekah Elizabeth Smith, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 22 during a traffic stop near West 2nd and Cherry Heights streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sherman County
Christian Matthew Gryder, 30, Wasco, was arrested Feb. 20 by Sherman County deputies in The Dalles and is accused of violation of a restraining order.
Thomas Leroy Lee, 57, Rufus, was arrested Feb. 21 in Rufus and is accused of three counts of probation violation. He was also arrest on a warrant for first-degree failure to appear and five counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Gilliam County
Natialie Packard, 38, Condon, was arrested Feb. 21 in Condon and is accused of violating a restraining order.
Regional Jail
Hope Marie Johnson, 43, The Dalles, was booked and released Feb. 20 on a court commitment for harassment.
Elijah Lee Veatch, 32, Mosier, was jailed Feb. 20 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, unlawful possession of a concealed firearm, and fourth-degree assault.
Kathleen A. Philbin, 64, Hood River, was booked and released Feb. 22 on a Sherman County court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Parole & Probation
Alexander Andre Lamoreaux, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 20 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.
