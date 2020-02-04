Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Jan. 30, 5:41 p.m. - Single vehicle, injury crash, 3800 block of West 10th Street. Driver went off the roadway and into a ditch where it struck a garbage can. Driver fled the scene on foot. Subject was located and taken to hospital. He was cited and released into the care of staff for driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while suspended, and hit and run. A report was taken.
Jan. 31, 10:38 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1300 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Feb. 1, 2:54 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 10th and Federal streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Feb. 1, 6:31 p.m. - Three vehicle, non-injury crash, 1000 block of Home Street. Driver struck two parked cars in the area and was cited for careless driving.
Wasco County
Feb. 2, 4:00 a.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 74. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 31, 9:14 a.m. - Two vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 110. A male driver was tired and falling asleep when he ran into the back of a vehicle in the slow lane. He was cited for following too close. A report was taken.
Feb. 1, 9:00 p.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 72. Driver stated something flew up and struck his vehicle causing damage to the front. A large fiberglass cover was found near the area. The crash was logged.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Jan. 30, 11:09 a.m. - Crew responded to the 600 block of Cherry Heights Road on a report of a fire alarm.
Jan. 30, 4:41 p.m. - Crew responded to the 2000 block of West Scenic Drive on a report of a carbon monoxide alarm.
Jan. 31, 12:47 p.m. - Crew responded to the 1100 block of East 12th Street on a fire sprinkler activation.
Feb. 1, 7:59 a.m. - Crew responded to the 2100 block of West 6th Street on a chemical hazard.
Feb. 1, 2:27 p.m. - Crew responded to the 2200 block of East 19th Street on a burn complaint.
Feb. 1, 7:52 p.m. - Crew responded to the 600 block of East 2nd Street on a fire alarm activation.
The agency also responded to two calls for emergency medical services on Jan. 30, three on Jan. 31, seven on Feb. 1, and five on Feb. 2.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the 2400 block of West 6th Street Jan. 30 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 3600 block of West 10th Street Jan. 30 after staff reported two students were involved in a physical altercation. One female student was cited for harassment. A report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken Jan. 30 from the 3000 block of West 6th Street after a caller reported a newspaper rack was damaged.
Denise Marie Johnson, 58, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested Jan. 30 during a traffic stop in the 1100 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Police responded to the 1600 block of East 13th Place Jan. 30 after a caller reported a disturbance at the location. It was determined that a mother and her juvenile daughter had an altercation regarding the wifi being shut off by the mother. The juvenile was removed from the home for the evening. A report was taken.
A stolen vehicle report was taken Jan. 31 from the 2700 block of West 7th Street.
Police responded to the 200 block of West 14th Street Jan. 31 after a caller reported her brother was intoxicated and screaming at their mother. Subject was cited and released for minor in possession of alcohol and a report was taken.
A theft report was taken Jan. 31 from the 2400 block of East 15th Street after a caller reported her daughter’s dog was stolen.
A death report was taken Jan. 31 from the 400 block of West 3rd Street.
A theft report was taken Jan. 31 from the 1300 block of East 10th Street after a victim reported her vehicle was broken into.
A theft report was taken Jan. 31 from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported her cellphone was stolen.
Police responded to the 500 block of Cherry Heights Road Jan. 31 after a business owner advised the fence was cut and their storage yard was broken into and had some items stolen.
A runaway report was taken Jan. 31 from the 2200 block of West 10th Street. The juvenile returned home later in the evening and was removed.
Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Jan. 31 on a report of a denied weapons purchase. A report was taken.
Robert Alan Davidson, 33, Milwaukie, was arrested Jan. 31 in the 400 block of East 8th Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
A criminal mischief report was taken Jan. 31 from the 500 block of East 8th Street Jan. 31 after a caller reported a female subject threw something at her window damaging it. The incident is under investigation.
A found property report was taken Feb. 1 from the 1700 block of West 6th Street after a caller reported finding a wallet.
Emanuel Olmos Cruz, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 1 in the 500 block of East 11th Street an is accused of post-prison violations.
A theft report was taken Feb. 1 from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after a staff reported a suspect fled without paying for gas.
Police responded to the 500 block of West 9th Street Feb. 1 after a business owner advised his business was broken into overnight. A burglary report was taken.
Police responded to the 1300 block of East 15th Street Feb. 1 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Feb. 1 from the 1200 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported her vehicle was entered and had some items stolen.
Anthony Eli Cunning, 40, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 1 during a traffic stop in the 300 block of East 10th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A runaway report was taken Feb. 1 from the 1100 block of F Street.
Police responded to the 2100 block of West 9th Street Feb. 2 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken Feb. 2 from the 2900 block of West 6th Street after staff reported some locks were cut to vacuum machines.
A theft report was taken Feb. 2 from the 2000 block of West 7th Street after staff reported a maintenance room was broken into and had some items stolen.
Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street Feb. 2 after staff reported a male and female subject fled with unpaid items. A theft report was taken.
A theft report was taken Feb. 2 from the 800 block of Liberty Street Feb. 2 after a victim reported some items were stolen from her vehicle.
A criminal mischief report was taken Feb. 2 from the 900 block of West 10th Street after a caller reported someone damaged his nephew’s vehicle.
Police responded to the 2800 block of West 7th Street Feb. 2 after a caller reported her daughter was assaulted by a group of juveniles. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 900 block of Pomona Street Feb. 2 after a caller reported a male subject attempted to gain access to his apartment through a window. A report was taken.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to the 3500 block of Knob Hill Road Jan. 30 on a report of a loud explosion. The area was checked but no disturbance was located.
A theft report was taken Jan. 31 from Mosier after a caller reported some mail was stolen.
An identity theft report was taken Feb. 1 from Tygh Valley after a caller reported some fraudulent chargers on her credit card.
An abandoned vehicle report was taken Feb. 1 from West 7th and Irvine streets. The boat was impounded.
Kary Lee Dugger, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 2 during a traffic stop near West 6th and Mt. Hood streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A criminal mischief report was taken Feb. 2 from the 4100 block of Chenowith Creek Road after a victim reported she returned home and had some damage to her gate.
Oregon State Police
Sean Alan Blumer, 43, Portland, was arrested Jan. 31 in Wasco and is accused of violation of a restraining order.
Adrian Malo, 64, Makawao, Hawaii, was arrested Jan. 31 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 69 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sherman County
Otto Brandon Paulette, 44, Rufus, was arrested Jan. 31 in Biggs Junction and is accused of probation violation.
Regional Jail
Heather Nicole Thomas, 42, Goldendale, Wash., was booked and released Jan. 30 on a court commitment for second-degree criminal mischief.
Mary Jean Trammell, 46, no listed address, was jailed Jan. 30 on a Sherman County court commitment for harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Justin Peter Haupt, 37, Dufur, was booked and released Jan. 31 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person.
Elizabeth A. Davila, 26, The Dalles, was jailed Feb. 1 on a court commitment for harassment, contempt of court, and third-degree criminal mischief.
Eric Lee Miller, 49, Castle Rock, Wash., was jailed Feb. 3 after turning himself in on a local warrant for three counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Parole & Probation
Brandon Sterling Frakes, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 30 in the community corrections office and is accused of four counts of probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.