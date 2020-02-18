For the record
Accidents
The Dalles City
Feb. 13, 2:01 p.m. - Two vehicle crash, West 2nd and Webber streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
The agency responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Feb. 13.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken Feb. 13 from the 2100 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported her debit card was used without permission.
Police responded to the 3300 block of West 6th Street Feb. 13 on a report of a denial of a weapon purchase. A report was taken.
Alexis Nichole Goodman, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 13 in the 3600 block of West 8th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school. Amber Renee Whitefoot, 32, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of three counts of probation violation. Kaye Leandra Brock, 28, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of probation violation. Jesse Allan Barker, 33, The Dalles, was also arrested in the 3600 block of West 8th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school, and parole violation.
Animal control responded to the 2200 block of East 13th Street Feb. 13 on a report of a dog at large. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Union Street Feb. 13 after a caller reported she had been physically abused in a relationship over a year ago. An informational report was taken.
Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street Feb. 13 after a caller reported her ex-boyfriend was texting her in violation of a no contact order. Report taken.
A death report was taken Feb. 13 from the 400 block of West 12th Street.
Michael Irvin Colvin, 42, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 13 during a traffic stop in the 400 block of Cherry Heights Road and is accused of driving while suspended.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to the 3700 block of Fivemile Road after a caller reported some equipment had been vandalized. A criminal mischief report was taken.
Gilliam County
Christopher Alan Cooley, 37, Umatilla, was arrested Feb. 13 in Arlington and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Regional Jail
Charles B. Dennis II, 58, Chicago, Illinois, was jailed Feb. 14 on a court commitment for reckless endangerment of highway workers.
