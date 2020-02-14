Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
The agency responded to three calls for emergency medical services on Feb. 10, four on Feb. 11, and eight on Feb. 12.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the 1200 block of East 10th Street Feb. 10 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
An unlawful dumping report was taken Feb. 10 from East 4th and Union streets after someone dumped furniture in the alley.
A theft report was taken Feb. 10 from the 1100 block of West 2nd Street after staff reported someone came onto the property overnight and stole some items.
A citizen brought several firearms into the police station Feb. 10 for destruction. A report was taken.
David James Sendejas, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 10 near Interstate 84 eastbound, exit 82, and is accused of four counts of post-prison violations.
Yadwinder Singh Kahlon, 30, Yuba City, Calif., was arrested Feb. 10 in the 400 block of East 7th Street and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
Police responded to the 2700 block of West 2nd Street Feb. 11 after a caller reported an employee of a neighboring business spun a cookie in the empty lot, spitting rocks at the windows of his business and causing damage. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Feb. 11 from the 800 block of East 8th Street after a victim reported some mail was stolen.
A stolen vehicle report was taken Feb. 11 from the 1900 block of West 2nd Street.
Belenda Faye Moses, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 11 during a traffic stop on West 6th and Chenowith streets and is accused of driving while suspended.
Police responded to Kramer Field Feb. 12 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter; a report was taken.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to the 1000 block of Oak Street Feb. 10 after a caller reported a neighbors’ dog got into his yard and bit his dog. The incident was logged.
An identity theft report was taken Feb. 11 from the 1000 block of Hi-Land Court.
James Walter Combs II, 59, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 12 in the 3800 block of Highway 30 and is accused of three counts of parole violation.
A theft report was taken Feb. 12 from 1100 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen.
Oregon State Police
Cody Matthew Bickel, 23, Belleville, Illinois, was arrested Feb. 10 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 134 and is accused of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Clayton James Fisher, 32, White Salmon, Wash., was arrested Feb. 10 during a traffic stop on Highway 197 near Lone Pine Drive and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A female driver was cited and released for failure to renew vehicle registration, driving while suspended, and driving uninsured during a traffic stop Feb. 11 on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 80. A report was taken.
Sherman County
Larry Lauzon, 60, no listed address, was arrested Feb. 10 in Biggs Junction and is accused of harassment.
Roger Jay Duchemin, 42, Rufus, was arrested Feb. 12 in Rufus and is accused of probation violation.
Regional Jail
Antonio Dominguez Mejia, 67, Orange Grove, Calif., was jailed Feb. 10 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Anthony Louis Hithe, 45, The Dalles, was jailed Feb. 11 on a court commitment for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
Kevin Eugene Johnson, 48, Mosier, was jailed Feb. 12 on a court commitment for post-prison violations.
Parole & Probation
Kevin Allen Hightower, 29, Hermiston, was arrested Feb. 11 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
Charles Gordon Hicks, 59, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested Feb. 12 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of parole violation.
Leticia Maria Perez, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Feb. 12 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
