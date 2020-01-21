For the record
Accidents
Oregon State Police
Jan. 16, 3:04 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 30 eastbound, milepost 85. Driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll over.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Jan. 16, 5:02 p.m. – Crew responded to the 500 block of West 8th Street on a report of a chimney fire.
The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Jan. 16, nine on Jan. 17, seven on Jan. 18, and five on Jan. 19.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Robert Adin Chase Jr., 54, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 16 during a traffic stop near West 6th and Ash streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A runaway report was taken Jan. 16 from the 700 block of Richland Court.
Edwin Marco Antonio Garcia, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 16 in the 3800 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful delivery of cocaine to a person under 18, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
A found property report was taken Jan. 17 from the 1400 block of West 6th Street after officer located a full case of energy drinks in a parking lot.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to the regional jail Jan. 16 after staff reported an inmate assaulted a staff member. A report was taken.
A fraud report was taken Jan. 16 from Wamic.
An assault report was taken Jan. 16 from the regional jail after staff reported an inmate assaulted another inmate.
Chance Widner, 30, Mosier, was arrested Jan. 16 in Mosier and is accused of fourth-degree assault, strangulation, and interference with making a police report.
Oregon State Police
A hit and run report was taken Jan. 16 from Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 86.
