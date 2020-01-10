For the record
Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Jan. 6, 1:18 p.m. - Two vehicle crash, 100 block of West 3rd Street. A report was taken.
Jan. 6, 3:31 p.m. - Two vehicle crash, East 11th and Kelly streets. A report was taken.
Jan. 8, 3:11 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 2500 block of West 10th Street. A report was taken.
Wasco County
Jan. 8, 6:21 p.m. - Single vehicle crash, Mosier area. Driver had rolled the vehicle over. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Jan. 7, 2:16 p.m. - Crew responded to the 2500 block of West 8th Street on a smoke investigation.
Jan. 8, 5:45 p.m. - Crew responded to the 4500 block of Old Dufur Road on a report of a burn complaint.
Jan. 8, 7:09 p.m. - Crew responded to the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street on a hazardous material investigation.
The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Jan. 6, six on Jan. 7, and five on Jan. 8.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken Jan. 6 from the 100 block of East 14th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was broken into and had some items stolen.
Matthew Joseph Cobos, 42, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 6 in the 300 block of Court Street and is accused of driving while suspended.
Police responded to the 900 block of West 11th Street Jan. 6 after a caller reported a female subject took a large amount of pills intentionally. A report was taken.
Police responded to the marina Jan. 6 after a victim reported his vehicle had been broken into.
Police responded to the 2500 block of West 2nd Street Jan. 6 on a report of a trespassing subject. Two subjects were attempting to stay on a property they had been previously trespassed from. A report was taken.
Police made contact with a group of juveniles in the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive who were drinking in a vehicle. All four were cited for minors in possession of alcohol. One of the female juveniles was listed as a runaway from Portland. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Jan. 7 from the 1900 block of Garrison Street after a caller reported his vehicle was broken into and had some items stolen. Items were located later in the day in the 2100 block of Mt. Hood Street.
A theft report was taken Jan. 7 from the 1300 block of East 16th Street after a caller reported his vehicle was entered and had his wallet stolen.
A death report was taken Jan. 7 from the 300 block of West 20th Street.
Matthew Stephen Phillips, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 7 in the 2600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of three counts of parole violation.
Police responded to the 500 block of East 12th Street Jan. 7 after a caller reported some property was left in his vehicle and that some items that were his were also stolen. A report was taken.
Stephen Randall Shockey, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 7 in the 300 block of West 3rd Street and is accused of second-degree theft, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree criminal mischief.
A runaway report was taken Jan. 7 from the 2700 block of West 6th Street. The mother called later in the evening to advise the subject had returned.
Ricky Contreras, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 7 in the 3800 block of West 6th Street and is accused of menacing, third-degree sexual abuse, and providing false information to a police officer. He was also arrested on an out-of-state warrant.
A theft report was taken Jan .8 from the 1200 block of West 10th Street after staff reported a resident had some jewelery stolen.
Summer Ann Heebink, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 8 near West 4th and Lincoln streets on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.
Wasco County
A hit and run report was taken Jan. 6 from the 3600 block of West 13th Street.
Deputy responded to Taylor Lake Jan. 7 after a caller observed two young juveniles dumping water out of bottles. Subjects were gone prior to deputy arrival.
A hazard vehicle report was taken Jan. 8 from Sevenmile High Road after a caller reported a vehicle had been left on the side of the road for several days. The vehicle was impounded.
Deputy responded to Tygh Valley Jan. 8 after a caller was calling regarding a medical situation. Patient did not want medical attention and was agitated deputies came onto property. Deputies left the scene to avoid escalation. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Leonid P. Krivolenkov, 41, Vancouver, Wash., was arrested Jan. 6 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 69, and is accused of failure to present and carry an operator’s license and interference with a police officer.
A male subject was cited and released for probation violation Jan. 6 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 71. A report was taken.
Sherman County
Mark Locicero, 55, Wasco, was arrested Jan. 7 and is accused of second-degree theft by receiving.
Gilliam County
Taylor Marie Rea, 24, Boardman, was arrested Jan. 8 during a traffic stop on Highway 19 near milepost 2 and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Regional Jail
Kathleen Kay Smith Macomber, 52, Pendleton, was jailed Jan. 6 on a Sherman County court commitment for driving while suspended.
Alejandro Molina Quinonez, 44, Toppenish, Wash., was jailed Jan. 6 on a Sherman County court commitment for commercial sexual solicitation.
Dillion Shane Simmons, 27, Wasco, was jailed Jan. 6 on a Sherman County court commitment for probation violation.
Lorenzo Kelly Kimball, 63, The Dalles, was jailed Jan. 8 after turning himself in on two local warrants for second-degree failure to appear.
Daniel Lee Blew, 28, Damascus, was transported and jailed Jan. 8 after being arrested on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Kevin Christopher Kaseburg, 59, Wasco, was jailed Jan. 8 on a Sherman County court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
