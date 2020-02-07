Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s Internal Medicine Clinic has been awarded the distinguished 5 STAR designation in Oregon’s Patient-Centered Primary Care Home (PCPCH) program. The 5 STAR rating is the highest available for medical clinics and given only to those that perform to rigorous standards.
“We are thrilled to be recognized with the highest-level achievement by the Oregon Health Authority,” said Christina McManigal, chief ambulatory operating officer at MCMC. “The 5 STAR rating is testament to our team’s ongoing commitment to exceptional quality care for our community and demonstrates our commitment to meeting each patient’s individual need. This is something of which we are really proud.”
MCMC Internal Medicine at Water’s Edge has a long and rich history of bringing healthcare directly to patients in The Gorge community. MCMC provides an extensive menu of services with a patient-centered philosophy, from traditional in-office visits to alternative pathways of care that include traditional home visits, residential care of patients in local care facilities and a post-acute care service line.
Home visits can apply to either acute events that would cause leaving the home to be too much of a burden or can span a patient’s long-term relationship with MCMC.
Residential care of patients in local assisted living facilities and adult foster care programs are for patients unable to come to Water’s Edge for their care, and for those for whom leaving their home base is a burden.
Patients are visited directly in their facilities for on-site, primary care. This is often done in concert with MCMC Home Health Services.
The post-acute care service line is for when a patient is discharged and must transition to a skilled nursing facility and their care is overseen by a skilled nurse practitioner and physician in the clinic. This allows patients to have the best possible transition of care and a “soft landing” upon returning to their home.
“These alternative visit types help insure we are able to meet the health needs of patients in our community,” said McManigal.
