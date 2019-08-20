Efforts are underway to “Stop Drinking/Drugged Driving in Sherman County.”
A DUII Prevention Walk will be held in at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in Moro. Walk will begin at the north entrance of High School Loop road and end at the fairgrounds with breakfast and drinks for all participants.
Register as an individual or as a team. Registration is $5, or $25 for a team of six. Registration fees will be used to offset a portion of the cost of the T-shirts and “breakfast” for participants. Waivers available. More information contact Amy Asher at 541-565-5036 or via email at aasher@co.sherman.or.us
