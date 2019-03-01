The Dalles
Cancellation—The Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 2019 has been cancelled. The next regularly scheduled meeting is March 21.
Monday—City Council regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 313 Court Street, The Dalles. This is a rescheduled meeting originally planned for February 25. Agenda: Routine business; Historic Landmarks Commission annual report; approve resolution authorizing transfers of funds, making appropriations and authorizing expenditures for fiscal year ending June 30; approve authorization to provide sanitary sewer service outside city limits to 833 Irvine Street West for new residential development; approve authorization to provide water service outside city limits to 2803 East 12th Street; discussion on public meeting results and housing strategies report; executive session in accordance with ORS 192.660(2)(h) to consult with counsel regarding current litigation or litigation likely to be filed.
Wasco County
Tuesday—Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District regular meeting, 6 p.m., PUD board room, 2345 River Road, The Dalles. Agenda: Reports and routine business; special report on insurance review; notice of intent to award power transformer contract for the Tygh Valley substation rebuild project; notice of intent to award AMI installations contract; division updates; consideration and adoption of resolution for designation of special district registered office and registered agent; discussion on USDA Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant Program; miscellaneous information and reports; executive sessions in accordance with ORS 192.660(2)(g) to consider preliminary negotiations in matters of competitive trade and commerce and ORS 192.660(2)(d) to deliberate with persons designated to carry on labor transactions.
Wednesday, Thursday—A quorum of the North Wasco County People’s Utility District Board of Directors may be in attendence at the Northwest Requirements Utilities board of directors meeting and the Public Power Council member forum and executive committee meetings Wednesday, March 6, 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Thursday, March 7, 8 a.m., at the Portland Airport Sheraton Hotel, 8235 NE Airport Way, Portland. Regularly held regional meetings; no action will be taken.
Thursday—Wasco County Fair Board strategic planning meeting with MCEDD, 4 p.m., MCEDD office, 515 East 2nd Street, The Dalles.
Thursday—Wasco County Economic Development Commission meeting, 9:30 a.m., Dufur City Hall, 175 NE 3rd Street, Dufur. Agenda: Routine business; Dufur community updates; 2019 EDC workplan finalization; EDC committee and staff updates; commissioner updates.
Education
Tuesday—Rescheduled Wahtonka Community School regular board meeting, 6 p.m., Wahtonka Campus library, 3601 West 10th Street, The Dalles. This meeting was postponed from January 15 due to inclement weather.
Regional
Tuesday—MCEDD Transportation Administration Board regular meeting, 9 a.m., MCEDD office, 515 East 2nd Street, The Dalles. Agenda: Routine business; LINK fuel card options; FTA procurement policy; staff reports; other new business.
Wednesday—Mid-Columbia Economic Development District executive committee meeting, 4 p.m., MCEDD office, 515 East 2nd Street, The Dalles. Agenda: Routine business; financial report; budget committee; ED job description; status of facilities; workforce initiative; Deputy Director’s and Executive Director’s reports; executive session in accordance with ORS 192.660(2)(f) to consider information or records exempt from public inspection; action from Executive Director’s report; other new business.
