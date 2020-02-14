A Veterans Listening Session/Resource Fair is planned Wednesday, Feb. 26, 5:30-7 p.m. Oregon Veterans Home, 700 Veterans Drive, The Dalles.
Join VA Portland Health Care System, Portland Regional Benefits Office (VBA), Willamette National Cemetery Directors and Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs to discuss ideas and ask questions regarding VA and other services.
VA staff, VBA Claims reps., accredited VSOs and Veteran Service Organizations will be present to answer questions, talk about programs and services, enrollment and additional resources available to Veterans.
If you are a Veterans Service Organization that would like to have a resource table at this event please contact us (limited space available). Questions? Contact VA Portland Public Affairs at 503-808-1920 or email VHAPOR-PublicAffairs@med.va.gov.
