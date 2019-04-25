The Columbia Gorge Community College’s second annual “Saddle Up and Celebrate” fundraiser is tonight, April 25, part of the Northwest Cherry Festival, starting at 5 p.m. in the Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 402 East Scenic Drive, The Dalles.
The event features prime rib and chicken dinner, line dancing with Don Slusher and a live auction by David Griffith, as well as music and dancing from The Wasco Brothers. All proceeds go to the Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation, which is building its scholarship fund.
“The Foundation awarded approximately $135,000 in scholarships in 2018-19, and our goal is to increase this as we make college affordable for more students,” said Stephanie Hoppe, the Foundation’s executive director. “Proceeds raised through ‘Saddle Up and Celebrate’ will truly make a difference in students’ lives.”
Tickets are $40 at the door.
