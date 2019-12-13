Cindy Brown of Oregon State University Sherman County Extension received a Communicator Award from the National Association and Extension 4-H Agents (NAE4-HA) at the national Conference in November.
The award was presented by Tony Carrell, immediate past president of the association, at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia.
This was for Brown’s feature story published in American Camping Association’s Camping Magazine July/August 2018.
The story was titled “Food, Fire and Fun All in One: Why and How to Offer Outdoor Cooking at Camp.” She also received 1st Place Western Region Winner recognition for the story and for excellence in after-school programming.
Brown is a 4-H Youth Development & Healthy Living Educator serving Sherman County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.