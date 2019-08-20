Are you looking to make a difference in the lives of local children? SMART (Start Making A Reader Today®) is recruiting leadership volunteers to coordinate a reading program at Chenowith Elementary School.
Volunteer Site Coordinators are critical to SMART’s ability to bring one-on-one reading support and books to 75 children next year.
Site Coordinators oversee weekly reading sessions in which SMART Readers spend an hour each week from October through May reading one-on-one with PreK through third-grade children. To learn more contact SMART at 971-634-1614 or visit www.getSMARToregon.org.
