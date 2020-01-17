The City of The Dalles Public Works Department has been making sure equipment is in good repair and has stocked up to prepare our response to winter storm events with snow forcast for the city this week.
But City resources will be stretched to capacity now that the snows have begun, and the job of snow removal is too big for city crews to tackle alone, according to a press release from the public works department.
You can assist city crews with winter storms by making sure that your following equipment is in good repair and supplies are on hand:
• Snow shovel and/or snow blower (with gas).
• Cooking spray for the snow shovel, so snow won’t stick to the blade.
• A stiff broom to sweep snow off of porches and decks.
• Waterproof gloves with a good grip; waterproof boots with good traction.
• Pet-friendly, child-safe, salt-free deicer that won’t harm cement surfaces.
While City crews are working hard, citizens will be asked to help:
• First priority: sand and/or shovel sidewalks adjacent to homes or businesses. Safe passage should be cleared within the first two hours of daylight each day. Shoveled snow must be piled on private property, not in the street.
• Second priority: help a neighbor clear the sidewalk in front of their home. Snow that has accumulated on cars that are parked on city streets should be removed so that City plow operators will see the parked cars.
Contractor or volunteer organization can be contacted if you need help with snow removal.
For more snow response information and a flyer about safe sidewalks and snow shoveling safety, visit thedalles.org/transportation or call the public works office at 541-296-5401.
