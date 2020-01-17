Submit your events at thedalleschamber.com/events or Email one week in advance to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com. Listings are free.
January
Saturday, January 18
EAGLE WATCH: 10th annual Eagle Watch at The Dalles Dam Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Watch as bald eagles roost along the Columbia River. During this event, the visitor center will be open for live raptor presentations, provided by the U.S. Forest Service, Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Rowena Wildlife Clinic. Visitors are welcome and encouraged to bring their own scopes and binoculars; there will be a limited number available for use. This event is free and accessible to those with disabilities.
FAMILY MOVIE: Free family movie at Columbia Cinema, 10 a.m., doors open 9:15 a.m. Doors close at 10:10 a.m. or earlier if the maximum of 400 people has already arrived. YouthThink volunteers will be collecting free-will donations for the local food bank and Back Pack program. Donations not required for entrance.
ROLLER DERBY: Gorge Roller Derby, game 5 p.m. at Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 402 E. Scenic Drive, The Dalles. Doors open 4 p.m., game at 5 p.m. Ticketed event.
TEEN GAME: Teen video game console play at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles, from 3 to 5 p.m.
NEEDLE BASKET: Pine needle basket making, 6 to 9 p.m. at Cottage by the Creek, 57036 Wamic Market Rd., Tygh Valley. Cost is $15, reservation required, call 541-544-2286, www.mycottagebythecreek.com.
Monday January 20
COOKING CLASS: Class on cooking simple, tasty and nutritious meals. And your reward? You get to eat what you prepared! Cooking demo is 5:30 to 7 p.m. at One Community Health, 1040 Weber St., The Dalles. For more information call 202-465-1702 or email brett.ractchford@sharecare.com.
Tuesday, January 21
YARNSPIRATION: Finish up those half-finished projects in your closet. Bring your yarn and knitting needles/crochet hooks, or other projects, and a sack lunch. All ladies are welcome. Free, noon to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army Fellowship Hall, 623 E. Third St., The Dalles.
Wednesday, January 22
LUNCH LEARNING: The Hood River Chamber of Commerce presents “New Oregon & Washington Employment Law” with Barrett Business Services Inc. in the Chamber Classroom. Recent changes in Oregon and Washington employment law will be discussed. Lunch provided, RVSP to maryellen@hoodriver.org. Maximum 20, free for Chamber members, $25 for non-members.
LGBTQ BOOK: The LGBTQ young adult book club meets 5 to 6 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Reading “These Witches Don’t Burn” by Isabel Sterling.
Thursday, January 23
GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS: Government affairs, 7 to 8 a.m. at The Barbecue, 1013 W. 6th St., The Dalles. Open to the public.
KIWANIS PROGRAM: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s, visitors welcome.
Friday, January 24
PRESCHOOL YOGA: Preschool Yoga, 10 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles.
TEEN MIX: Teen mix media 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles. Open to ages 12-17. During this program, teens will use different mediums such as, painting and drawing to create a single art piece. Artist in residence Marwan Nahlé will teach this program.
