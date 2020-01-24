The winning town in the Small Business Revolution’s voting competition, in which The Dalles competed with four other towns to be the featured town of the fifth season of its business revitalization program, will be announced at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, and a watch party will be held at The Dalles Civic Auditorium as the winner is declared.
Doors open at 4:30, with snacks and a no host bar in the community room.
The video presentations can be watched from seating in the main auditorium, the balcony, and on a second screen for overflow in the Community Room, according to event planners.
At around 5 p.m. Small Business Revolution will announce the winner. In the winning town, Amanda Brinkman, the show creator and co-host, will step out on stage and shout the name of the winner.
More information can be found at lovethedalles.com.
