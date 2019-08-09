20 years ago – 1999
The city employees union is holding a rally and press conference tonight (Wednesday) at 6 p.m. at the grain elevator site. Oregon Public Employees Union officials are keeping mum about what will be discussed at the press conference. The atmosphere between the union and management is growing increasingly strained.
Last year’s emergency closure of salmon and steelhead fishing in the Columbia River will not be repeated in 1999, according to an Oregon fisheries official.
A permit issued to Falcon Cable by Wasco County to trench across Sevenmile Hill was affirmed by the Columbia River Gorge Commission yesterday.
Region 9 Education Service District (ESD) is moving into high gear as it prepares to take over the education of young people housed at the regional jail’s juvenile wing.
Columbia Gorge Community College is hosting a Microelectronics Technology Program open house Thursday, Aug. 26, from 7 to 9 p.m.
It was a joke that went too far. NASCAR driving stars Terry Labonte and Derrike Cope fired two employees for a racial prank in which one of the workers wore a sheet over his head like a Klansman and confronted a black colleague.
CASCADE LOCKS (AP)—The Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation sweetened its bid to bring a casino to town by pledging to pay the city a $100,000 annual payment in addition to chipping in for more police and fire protection. The pledge would be renegotiated every five years.
40 years ago – 1979
A traveling troupe from a private school in California will present an outdoor stage and musical show Tuesday night at Lone Pine Park near The Dalles Bridge, Chamber of Commerce manager Bud Hagen announced Friday. The School, Rio Hono, is a college preparatory school from kindergarten through high school in Arcadia.
A 75-year-old Idaho woman is missing from Bear Springs Campground in Southern Wasco County and sheriff’s authorities Friday night issued a public appeal for assistance in locating her. Wasco County Dep. Rich Carlson said the woman was last seen seated at a picnic table around mid-afternoon Tuesday.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—A federal judge has given the CIA until Oct. 1 to release or declassify names of professional people and institutions involved in the agency’s drug and mind control experiments. The action was taken over the objection of CIA Director Stansfield Turner, who submitted an affidavit arguing that make public the names of certain researchers and institutions would compromise the agencies “sources and methods.” The CIA’s top-secret MKULTRA project began in the 1950s and ran for more than a decade.
Dufur Assembly of God will show a film about the People’s Temple Jonestown tragedy during evening worship service at 6:30 Sunday.
60 years ago – 1959
Fire fought over four hours in the Hood River Valley yesterday has been trailed and is in the mop-up stage, according to a report from the state board of forestry east of here.
Two fires, one of which covered more than 1,500 acres, were reported out of control in opposite corners of Oregon today.
Three students from The Dalles High School are attending classes in student government at the University of Oregon, Eugene, this week. With the three DHS representatives is faculty adviser Kenneth Justice.
The age of the specialist hasn’t quite arrived. At least not for Mrs. Alice Smith, teacher at Antelope School. The students in Mrs. Smith’s school are from surrounding ranches and interested in a lot of things usually unavailable in a two-teacher school. The teacher recently added folk dancing, singing and woodworking to the curriculum and she and her daughter collected old Popular Mechanics magazines.
SEASIDE (UPI)—Delegates to the Oregon AFL-CIO convention here reversed a traditional stand against daylight saving time and picked Baker as their 1960 convention city. Baker won out over Salem and Klamath Falls, which also sought the convention. The labor delegates voted 127-116 in favor of a 1960 labor ballot proposal which favors fast time.
ROSEBURG (UPI)—Inspections of damaged buildings continued in the blast shattered city today and investigations into Friday’s disaster were under way.
80 years ago – 1939
An itinerant lettering artist who undid his own handiwork in retaliation for a wage deduction for mirror breakage, today reposed in Wasco county jail facing a felony charge for destruction to personal property. He was arrested by city police yesterday afternoon after Edward C. Pease, president of the local department store by that name, had signed a complaint charging him with malicious and wanton injury to personal property.
Commenting on the forthcoming PUD election to be held in Wasco county, Ray Ostrander, a former resident of this city, now a practicing attorney in Olympia, Wash., stated that the people of his former home town should look well to the experience of Washington residents where utility districts have been organized, adding that it is wise for the taxpayers definitely and overwhelmingly to vote the proposal down.
The campaign of public power advocates was to reach its climax tonight with a speech at the civic auditorium by Congressman Walter M. Pierce, who was scheduled to arrive today at 6:05 p.m. by train from the east.
LONDON, Aug. 11. (UP)—Diplomatic observers expressed belief today that the speech of Albert Forster, Danzig nazi leader, indicated Adolf Hitler felt the time had not come to seek a solution of the Danzig problem and had not decided what course he should take in efforts to regain the free city area. There had been some alarming rumors about what Forster might say after his visit to Hitler.
100 years ago – 1919
Supreme Court Justice A. S. Bennett stopped in this city yesterday enroute to one of his ranches.
Why is it that an outside organization can come here and stage games of chance when local merchants are prohibited from using the same games of chance as trade getters? Is this fair?
Fred Campbell and mother, Mrs. S. M. Campbell have returned from a short outing at Trout lake. They went in quest of berries. They enjoyed the trip but brought home no berries.
A great army of federal agents are now at work unearthing evidence which will prove the guilt of profiteers and food hoarders.
The Hagenbeck-Wallace circus which showed in this city Saturday reminds us that the old show which majored in filflaming the gentle public has passed away with the age that has been left behind. An amusement company to get sufficient support today must furnish highclass amusement.
WASHINGTON, Aug. 11.—Nationalization of the railroads will not be pressed to an issue by labor immediately. This was made evident by development in the railroad situation today. The nationalization scheme is temporarily in the background while representatives of the 14 principal railway unions go ahead with their campaign to get higher wages now.
