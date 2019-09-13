20 years ago – 1999
The recent Major Creek Two fire had all the potential to be a much larger catastrophe, according to the U.S. Forest Service National Scenic Area manager. Although more than 200 firefighters battled the Aug. 28 blaze, it may have been a blaze earlier this summer that prevented catastrophe.
A shed was destroyed in a small grass and brush fire near Tygh Valley on Tuesday.
After discussing what means the city of The Dalles will use to gain engineering services, the city council decided Monday that replacing an engineer in training would be the most cost effective.
In July, and again in August, Mosier failed water-quality tests. Mosier’s water tested positive for total coliform presence. During the summer, and as Mosier grows due to the new mobile home park and Riverview Estates, people use more water.
Transportation and meals loomed large in what local senior citizens told a group of Oregon senior advocates the Mid-Columbia needs.
PHILOMATH (AP)—Anti-smoking advocates who succeeded in getting smoking banned in Corvallis public buildings and workplaces are setting their sights on another Benton County town. City councilors learned that the Benton County Health Department will take a random sampling of public and business opinion on the idea of such a ban.
40 years ago – 1979
On a theater marquee in The Dalles this week top billing was given to the motion picture, “The Great Train Robbery,” and at 11:30 a.m. Friday, 45 miles east of here at Blaylock, a siding on the Union Pacific Railroad, members of the Oregon Historical Society were witnessing the “real thing.” Emerging from a sagebrush covered hillside, eight armed riders including the ring leader carrying a rifle, held up the eastbound special train powered by the last steam locomotive in the UP motive power roster and carrying Historical Society members to a special meeting in LaGrande. At that time few of those on the train except the numerous special agents and railroad officials knew for sure the great train holdup wasn’t for real, but it soon became apparent.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (UPI)—Tennessee authorities Friday ordered a criminal investigation of Elvis Presley’s personal physician amid reports the legendary entertainer died a drug-induced death.
Shawn Skiles of Wasco has been nominated to receive the American Farmer Degree, highest degree presented by the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) organization. Shawn was nominated for the degree by the Oregon FFA Association. One of 788 FFA members nominated for the degree,, Shawn will receive the degree in a special ceremony Nov. 8.
CASCADE LOCKS, Ore.—The fall run of Chinook salmon in the Columbia River probably will reach between 195,000 and 200,000 fish Bill
Robinson, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, said Thursday. Biologists had expected about 212,000.
The First Congregational Church will celebrate its 120th anniversary Sunday with a 10:45 a.m. festival service, a parade to sites connected to the church’s history, and a picnic at Sorosis Park. Eight charter members gathered in the courtroom of the original Wasco County Court House on Sept. 17, 1859, and entered in the covenant which formed the congregation.
The Celilo Converter Station has a new vehicle which runs on the station’s main product—electricity. A small new electric van was brought to the station a week ago, and will remain for several months, to be used for business purposes.
60 years ago – 1959
The Dalles Chamber of Commerce board of directors at their first fall luncheon yesterday, voiced their “violent opposition” to a change in name for The Dalles Dam. The board took a unanimous stand in favor of retaining the name, “The Dalles Dam.”
The proposal to name The Dalles Dam in honor of Franklin D. Roosevelt could more appropriately have been directed to some other project, in the opinion of Sen. Richard L. Neuberger (D-Ore.)
Oregon’s traffic toll increased sharply today with seven deaths reported.
Sharon Widener of The Dalles won two championships during the closing phase of the State Fair at Salem. Her party dress entry won the top award and she also was adjudged champion in the party dress style revue.
The National Labor Relations hearing conducted here for the past 10 days ended this morning in the Wasco County Courtroom with all summations. The trial examiner added, however, that since it is a question of what the company did, the union literature is irrelevant to the issue.
Marie Franklin, one-time resident of The Dalles, was shot and killed by her husband in an Albany tavern last Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (UPI)—Soviet Premier Nikita Khruschchev arrived today on his fateful 13-day American visit and drove through crowd-packed streets which politely applauded but raised scarcely a cheer of welcome. Washington Police Chief Robert V. Murray estimated the crowd from Andrews Field to Blair House at more than 200,000.
80 years ago – 1939
This afternoon, just one week after Hazel Keller died in a mysterious manner a few minutes after she was rushed to a local hospital, a puzzle that has stumped local and state officers was to be laid before a coroner’s jury at Callaway’s. One fact remains clear after the week-long investigation. Hazel Keller died of strychnine poisoning. Whether the woman committed suicide or was murdered still perplexed officers, but apparently no tangible proof indicating foul play was uncovered.
The local office of the American Railway Express company, for the second time this year, has won the silver cup in the “more business program” by showing an increase in business, it was announced today by R. F. Cook, local agent for the company.
A display exhibiting the various union labels and urging purchase of union-made, Oregon-made products has been arranged in a window of the Edward C. Pease company by the Oregon Federation of Labor under the auspices of The Dalles Central Labor council.
PARIS, Sept. 15. (UP)—Transcontinental radio (a Polish agency) reported heavy fighting today on the outskirts of Warsaw. German tanks and motorized troops were reported to have reached the suburbs but Polish sources here said they had been driven back.
PARIS, Sept. 15. (UP)—The Polish Transcontinental press reported today that the Lemberg (Lwow) radio had announced that 20,000 civilians had been killed in German air raids. The civilian casualties were higher than military casualties, the Polish station said.
LONDON, Sept. 16. (UP)—Count Edward Raczynski, Polish ambassador who yesterday appealed to Britain for immediate effective military aid, especially in the air, for the shattered Polish armies, was received sympathetically at the foreign office, it was understood today.
100 years ago – 1919
George Miller brought a 325 pound black bear to The Dalles this morning which he had killed yesterday at Burnt Crossing. The bear was taken to the Peoples market where it was weighed. It will be skinned and part of bruin will be offered for sale.
The county is still lacking eight teachers to complete the roster for the year.
It is expected that a number of the local poultrymen will go to Corvallis the latter part of this week to attend the one day poultry culling school which will be held at the Oregon Agricultural college on September 18.
Arthur Graham was arrested Saturday afternoon for placing spikes on the track of the Great Southern near Brookhouse station. His act almost resulted in wrecking the train. He will be tried before the juvenile court.
NEW YORK, Sept. 15.—Eight thousand shipyard workers who “automatically” established a 44 hour week schedule by quitting Saturday noon found themselves without jobs when they reported for work this morning. The employers declared that the men had automatically resigned by their action and announced that all strikers would be paid off this afternoon. The trouble arose when the shipyard workers demanded a 44 hour working week with Saturday afternoon off.
WASHINGTON, Sept. 15.—The changes in the treaty that were proposed by the senate foreign relations committee are “couched in defiant, discourteous and overbearing manner and seem intended to express a jingoistic spirit that ought to be eliminated from American statesmanship,” Senator McCumber, republican, declared in a dissenting report laid before the senate today. He took exception to the entire attitude of the republican majority report.
