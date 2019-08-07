The City of The Dalles Planning Commission will hear public testimony Thursday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m., in the city hall council chambers, regarding a request to reduce lot depth from a 65-foot minimum to a 50-foot minimum on a property located at 1413 E. 16th Street in The Dalles. The property is zoned low density residential. Owner and applicant is Gary Everest.
