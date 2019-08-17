A baseball glove used by The Dalles High School junior Clarence “Ziggy” Ziegenhagen a hundred years ago, in 1919, is back in town.`
The glove was made by “Goldsmith,” and was “genuine rawhide,” according to its labeling. It is formed with a thumb and three fingers. Goldsmith was a glove maker that merged with MacGregor in 1944.
The mitt was recently donated to the District 21 Archive Museum by Terry Ziegenhagen and his brothers Jeff and Garth (Butch).Their dad was a 1920 graduate of The Dalles High School.
“In those days, the catcher, pitcher and first baseman were the only ones with mitts,” said Joy Krein, a volunteer with the District 21 Museum, who researched the mitt with the family and in the museum archives.
Clarence was both pitcher and captain of the baseball team, coached by Mr. Gronewall, and in 1919 was also captain of the football and basketball teams.
He had a .589 batting average, she added. “He was very good; he was hitting the ball.”
She was amazed how much information could be gleaned from the archive, which houses a nearly complete collection of yearbooks going back to 1911, with detailed “baseball news” every year Ziegenhagen played as well as his “class story” going back to elementary school.
In the April, 1919 Steelhead yearbook, readers are told, “When you think ‘baseball,’ think Ziegenhagen, Meyers, Frizzell, Young, Kirk, Terry Copper and Coryea. But don’t forget that the whole Junior class is backing them.”
Clarence was born and raised in The Dalles, one of at least eight brothers. He dreamed of being a football star, according to an entry in The Steelhead.
“We learned a lot about him,” said Krein.
“That is what our museum is all about, looking up this information,” she said.
The glove and related photographs, all from 1919, will be displayed in a protective shadow box at the museum archive, which is currently housed at Wahtonka Community School, 3601 W. 10th St., The Dalles.
The archive museum began with the merger of the Chenowith School District #9 and The Dalles School District #12, creating the North Wasco County School District #21.
“When the districts merged, there was all this stuff,” explained Krien, a museum volunteer since 2004.
She and other volunteers collected and organized the material, creating a museum for the district’s archives. “What we have is from the schools, and what people have given us,” she said.
The original museum was housed in the Joseph G. Wilson elementary school, which has since been torn down. It was moved to the district office for several years, and eventually established in its current home at Wahtonka Community School, where it is open on Saturdays May through September, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The archive is also open by appointment and during most class reunions.
The museum houses photos, memorabilia, uniforms, annuals and trophies from all the schools making up the current district, through all the name changes and transitions, said volunteer curator Rymmel Lovell. Yearbooks go back to 1911, with only three missing from the earliest years, she said.
They have so many copies of some of them, they offer them for sale at $20 each. A wealth of sports uniforms and other school regalia are also for sale. Sales support the museum.
For more information, to donate or schedule open time at the museum, contact Lovell at 541-296-6546. They can also be found on Facebook as The Dalles School Archive Museum. “We can always add more memorabilia that you would like to share rather than discard,” Lovell said.
