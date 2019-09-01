A 20-year-old The Dalles man was arrested early Friday morning and is accused of firing a weapon multiple times in an incident in the 3000 block of Old Dufur Road. No one was hurt.
Jeffrey Michael Beck was arrested on 13 counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of menacing, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and carrying a concealed firearm.
He remained jailed Friday afternoon.
The Dalles Police determined a taxi driver kicked two customers out of his taxi near the 3000 block of Old Dufur Road and one of the customers discharged a handgun in the direction of the taxi but neither the taxi nor the driver were struck by any bullets, according to a press release from the police department.
Old Dufur Road resident Janine Connors called 911 at about 4 a.m. to report hearing multiple shots fired, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office call log.
Another caller reported that a “kid” had “unloaded a clip at the taxi driver as they drove off.” The caller said the taxi had driven “the underage kid” to a convenience store where he attempted to buy cigarettes. The caller reported hearing the kid mouth off to the taxi.
The taxi driver told police there was an altercation and as he dropped the riders off, he got about 15-20 feet away when the passenger fired about nine times into the air, according to the call log.
The Dalles Police Capt. Jamie Carrico said Beck had not been in trouble with the law for about four years, but he could not discuss his juvenile record. He said the handgun used in the shooting was legally purchased.
Carrico said he didn’t know why there was a disagreement between the taxi driver and the customers but said alcohol was involved.
Connors said police came by her house hours earlier that night, at about 1 a.m., after somebody else reported shots fired a few blocks away, in the 2500 block of Old Dufur Road. One caller in that incident reported hearing what sounded like a BB gun.
And about 30 minutes before that call, at around midnight, shots were reported fired in the 2500 block of East 14th, and several people reported hearing someone repeatedly knocking on their door.
Connors was awake at 1 a.m. when the shots were reported and she woke up her husband to tell him about it. She got her own gun and put it next to her in the front room.
Her husband went outside to make sure everything was locked up, looked around for awhile and saw nothing, and went back inside and back to bed. Janine stayed up, and just when she decided to head back to bed a few hours later, “all hell broke loose.”
She said, “I haven’t been that scared in my whole life, I don’t think.”
She called 911 and woke her husband, who again went outside. According to the sheriff’s log, her husband saw someone running up Richland Street and another person in the yard.
Connors estimated the shots were fired within 50 to 75 feet from the front door of a house.
According to the press release, police went to Beck’s residence and found several pieces of evidence that connected him to the shooting.
“A number of spent casings and bullets were found near the suspected location of the shooting,” the press release stated. “Police located video surveillance at a local grocery store which showed the two men getting into the taxi moments before the shooting occurred.”
This incident is still under investigation and anybody with information is encouraged to call Detective Austin Ell at The Dalles Police Department at 541-296-2613.
