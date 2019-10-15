A 28-year-old man from Battleground, Wash., fell perhaps 90 feet to his death Saturday at the Rowena Crest viewpoint, after climbing over a concrete barrier and onto a rock ledge to get a better picture, an official said.
Witnesses who saw Ruvim A. Andryushin fall onto Highway 30 around 5 p.m. performed CPR on him until medics arrived, said Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Williams.
Medics arrived and declared the man dead at the scene. The highway was closed by the Oregon Department of Transportation for a time.
Williams could not recall another instance of a person accidentally falling to their death in Wasco County.
