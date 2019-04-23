An adult male jumped off the Interstate 84 overpass Monday morning, and city police did not know his status at mid-afternoon Monday.

The Dalles Police Capt. Jamie Carrico said a person called dispatchers at 10:40 a.m. to say a man was threatening suicide.

A short while later, police learned the man jumped off the overpass.

The man was taken from the scene by ambulance.

