A man who was shot and killed by a city police officer Saturday, March 16, as he stood on his porch firing a rifle, had been the subject of a number of calls to police in recent weeks.
The Dalles police were called to the home of James Young, 76, at 1921 E. 10th St., around 10 p.m. Saturday on reports of a man shooting a gun at his neighbor’s house, according to a press release from The Dalles Police Department.
When officers arrived, they heard gun shots and located a male subject outside his residence on the porch, the release stated. Officers observed the man was actively shooting rounds from a rifle. At some point during the incident, Young was shot and killed. Officers attempted first aid on Young, who succumbed to his injuries, the press release stated.
No one else was injured in the incident.
In the weeks leading to the shooting, the first call about Young came from a family member, who told police on March 4 that Young was mentally ill and in an extreme mental state that made him easily agitated. He had firearms at home but didn’t usually carry them on his person, the family member reported.
On March 9, Young himself called police several times, and two local businesses reported he was causing a disturbance. A responding officer on one of the calls said Young seemed articulate, and the officer didn’t see anything that would indicate he was a danger to himself or others.
Another man reported Young slapped him several times March 9 at a fast food restaurant and he was concerned because he’d heard Young was asking where he lived.
Over the following days several others called police asking that officers do a welfare check on Young, once because he appeared to be giving away money and another time because he’d left his vehicle locked and running in front of a business. Police found Young at home and took him back to his vehicle.
On March 11, a man called to say he was friends with Young, but that Young had been “harassing him recently over differences in personal beliefs” and a money issue over a vehicle. The same man called police again March 14 to say Young was harassing him again.
Police arrived at the scene for the March 14 call, and Young was unhappy but agreed to leave.
Also on March 14, The Chronicle called to report Young kept coming into the newspaper office and wanted to know what could be done to have him trespassed “since every time he comes in he seems to be getting worse.” He’d been coming into the office for over a week by then.
The officer involved in the shooting was put on administrative leave, as is standard protocol when an officer is involved in a shooting incident. The officer’s name will be released at a later date, the press release said.
“We are committed to a full and complete investigation in this matter,” the release stated. “Any time a deadly use of force incident occurs and there’s loss of life, it is a tragedy.”
Those living in the 1900 block of East 10th Street who find anything suspicious or have damaged property from bullets, or bullet fragments, are encouraged to contact The Dalles Police Department’s non-emergency number, 541-296-2613.
