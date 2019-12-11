Although largely unfurnished, the Maupin Civic Center was open to the community at a ribbon-cutting celebration Sunday afternoon.
The new center will serve as the Southern Wasco County Library and Maupin City Hall.
State Representative John Huffman (R-HR), who took part in planning and promoting the project at the state level, told the capacity crowd gathered for the celebration that every civic leader, from the Governor of Oregon to himself, use Maupin as an example of a community that works together and gets things done. “We are working on a new clinic, we are looking at distance learning through Columbia Gorge Community College here, we have broadband here,” he explained. “It’s great to be here, to celebrate this beautiful building here. We don’t have furniture yet, but it will come.”
State Rep. Daniel Bonham agreed, noting that he had just returned from a civic training and leadership conference about civil discourse and engagement. “We talked about how to engage as a civic community. We know how that’s done; you do it like you have done it here in Maupin,” he said. “You have, all of you, done this together. Now the real work begins, utilizing the building.”
Wasco County Commissioner Steve Kramer said he was impressed that over 500 donors came forward to help fund the building.
“Maupin is the hub of south central Wasco County,” Kramer said.
He ended with a quote he had recently heard, which said “start with the necessary, do the possible, and you end up doing the impossible.”
“You are doing the impossible here in Maupin,” he said.
Jeff Wavrunek, Wasco County librarian, said he appreciated the support of the community. “I really want to thank the library-loving community of Maupin,” he said.
“You did a great job, you are really lucky to have such a nice facility in a town this size.”
He noted the library is a “people’s university,” that reading and books were important and the library would play a big role in that.
“I’m really in awe of this space, what you have done here,” said Southern Wasco County Library Director Bronte Doddd. New to the district in July, she said she had little to do with creation of the building, but was deeply impressed. “It’s going to be a great space, and is a real testament to this community,” she said.
State Sen. Cliff Bentz, who worked with the project at the state level, said the community had done things right.
“We were invited for a tour of the local library, and we saw how inadequate it was,” he said. “You contributed as a community, and that gave room for the legislature to work, you gave us the feeling that this can be real.
“This facility proves that if you work together thoughtfully, with a strong community, you can do things,” Bentz said. “Community has incredable value. It’s fun to see here the reality of this communities’ effort.”
The project was funded by a community effort that raised $189,000, a 2018 State Legislative Award of $600,000, $50,000 from Wasco County and $567,000 in foundation support.
An additional $332,000 in community matching funds is still needed; that amount was decreased by an auction and fundraiser held after the open house in the main room of the new library, raising funds for art and furnishings for the new library.
