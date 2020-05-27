Maupin Market is conveniently located on Deschutes Avenue in the heart of downtown Maupin, Ore. Whether you are visiting the area for outdoor recreation like whitewater rafting, hiking or steelhead fishing or are a local resident in need of some household staples, Maupin Market has everything you need.
Sara Morelli purchased the Maupin Market at the end of 2019 with financing help from MCEDD’s Loan Program and with an award from Business Oregon’s Small Business Sustainability Fund. The project was made possible through an important partnership with Business Oregon and the work of Regional Development Officer Michael Held.
The store serves travelers, seasonal tourists, and local and regional residents. The market is a local source for fresh produce, dairy, bread, meat, and household items. They offer seasonal produce when available, such as Columbia Gorge berries and peaches, pumpkins, local potatoes and tomatoes, and they have local and regional beer and wine. The market also features a full service deli with hot and cold meal specials, grab-and-go options and a large selection of specialty items including meats, cheeses and dips. Additionally, customers can enjoy hand–crafted espresso beverages at the coffee bar and relax in the café with views of downtown Maupin.
“Maupin Market serves a core function for Maupin’s residents and surrounding communities. We are here to help support the vibrant tourist industry, but also to provide our residents with a local option for groceries, catering and household needs,” said Morelli.
Morelli and her husband, Tim, have been long time farmers in the area, and Tim serves as the community youth counselor and is a pastor. Morelli and her twin sister Emily have worked at the Maupin Market for more than three years, and has served in the role of manager, overseeing employees and all daily record keeping. During her time as an employee of the market, Morelli did a variety of positions, giving her insight into ways to improve the customer experience and build efficiencies as the owner.
The MCEDD Loan Program is available to entrepreneurs, start-up businesses and existing businesses doing business in the five county (Sherman, Hood River, Wasco, Klickitat and Skamania) Mid-Columbia area. This loan program is part of MCEDD’s efforts to strengthen and support the region’s economy.
For more information on MCEDD’s Loan Program, visit www.mcedd.org.
