As COVID-19 spreads across the country, MCMC continues to prepare for a potential surge in patients. Resources listed below can be drop off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at MCMC Human Resources office, 1726 E. 12th Street, The Dalles.
Personal protective equipment needed: Masks of any kind (procedural masks and N95 masks would be most helpful), face shields and/or goggles, paper gowns and rubber gloves.
MCMC is also maintaining a list of available medical professionals.
