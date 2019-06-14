Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley will hold town halls in Wasco and Hood River counties on Saturday, June 15.
The Senator will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America. The Wasco County Town Hall begins at noon at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 402 E. Scenic Drive, The Dalles. The Senator will then travel to Hood River for a 3 p.m. town hall at Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center auditorium, 3000 Wy’East Road, Hood River.
