Mid-Columbia Center for Living seeks new executive director
The Tri-County Mental Health Board for the Mid-Columbia Center for Living has announced plans to recruit for the new executive director. The agency is the Community Mental Health and Development Disabilities Program for Wasco, Sherman and Hood River Counties.
Barb Seatter, the current director, is stepping down June 7 after 9 years. The Tri-County Board has tapped Al Barton, the current deputy director, as interim executive director. He has been with the agency for 10 years.
The Tri-County Board, led by Chair Karen Joplin of Hood River County, Scott Hege of Wasco County and Tom McCoy of Sherman County, will convene a transition team made up of staff, community partners, and consumers who will meet with the board to develop a strategic recruitment process. The full recruitment process is expected to take three to six months.
For questions or comments contact David.Pickering@mccfl.org, MCCFL Human Resources Manager.
