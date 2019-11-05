At its October meeting, Pi Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma, announced its mini-grant awards to eight local teachers. Recipients were: Julia Barret to help supplement her outdoor survival class; Courtney Kiser to defray costs for CO2 cars used in his science curriculum; Jessica Dye and colleagues to help fund a trip to the Hood River Children’s Theatre; Erich Dorzab for lumber for a lectern built by students; Susan Harris, Shawna Ortega & Kirky Stutzman to assist with Secrets Science curriculum and field trip; and Aimee Quinlivan for Spanish chapter books for heritage speakers.
For information on contact Deanna Zaniker, 541-965-1703 or Beth Kaser, 541-980-8854.
Delta Kappa Gamma’s mission is to promote professional and personal growth of educators. In the Mid-Columbia, Pi Chapter is led by its president, Debi Ferrer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.