Eight people were arrested March 4, when the Mid-Columbia Interagency Narcotics Task Force (MINT) executed a search warrant at 1300 East 14th Street, The Dalles, as part of an investigation of the distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.
The following arrests were listed in MINT’s press release:
Jacob Wayne Smith (44): Unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within a 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and frequenting a place where drugs are used and sold.
Albert Chico Cervantes (30): Unlawful possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, and frequenting a place where drugs are used and sold.
Kim Ellsworth (60): Frequenting a place where drugs are used and sold.
Ashley Elaine Kiser (24): Unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, and frequenting a place where drugs are used and sold.
Thor Lynn (48): Frequenting a place where drugs are used and sold.
Daniel Luis Martinez (38): Frequenting a place where drugs are used and sold.
William James Thew (32): Frequenting a place where drugs are used and sold, as well as on an out-of-state warrant.
Nicholas Michael Lowe (37): Frequenting a place where drugs are used and sold.
