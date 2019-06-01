A postal carrier truck that was driving from Portland to The Dalles early on Tuesday, May 28, had an open cargo door and lost approximately 20 boxes or containers of mail, according to police logs.
A person who answered the phone at the driver’s company said she had no comment. The company, Lapo, Inc., of Portland, is a U.S. postal contractor contracted to haul bulk mail, according to its website.
The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office briefing log stated a call came at 3:34 a.m. Tuesday from a U.S. Postal inspector, reporting the possibility of lost mail and packages that could pose a hazard for other motorists on Interstate 84.
The postal inspector asked that police try to locate the driver and notify him that his door was ajar. A short time later, an entry notes that the truck driver contacted his dispatch to say he was aware of the problem.
The driver, who left Portland at 2 a.m., reported that he lost about 20 boxes or containers of mail, ranging in size from 4x4 feet to 4x6 feet, and the containers do not have secure tops and may have spilled, according to the sheriff’s log.
The U.S. postal inspector’s office did not reply by presstime Thursday to questions emailed Wednesday.
Don Hamilton, a spokesman for ODOT, said, “We have no indication that anything like this happened. We have responsibility for maintaining the road. We think we’d be aware of any major episode of debris on the road.”
A spokesman for the OSP said he did not have information on it, and calls to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office were not returned by presstime.
The Wasco County log entry noted a box was found well off the road at milepost 75.5 on I-84. A deputy was unable to stop but it did not pose a hazard.
