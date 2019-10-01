I write this under my desk at the Chronicle with a candle and pen. It’s midnight. The power is out. The hair on my neck is standing up.
And the swing of the back door, just clicked shut. The skid-step, skid-step, skid-step is growing closer.
It’s the deadline I never expected.
And it has led me to this last huddled state to tell you of a man who turned into a frog and another who tried to see the light before his incarceration.
A year or two ago, a seemingly normal fellow entered the doors of Costumes to Suit Your Fancy. And he feigned little interest in the coming of Halloween. But proprietor Joan Chantler beckoned him to try on a green suit of reptilian form. And once adorned, the seemingly bland gentleman fell to the floor and began hopping about, as though he had shaken the tale of his tadpole. To this day, Joan is unaware if the man reconstituted his human form.
And on another occasion, a local gent came to the shop seeking the suit of a messiah. Well he found it. Beard, robe and all. But when All Hallows’ Eve had expired, the costume was not returned. Joan did some meddling and discovered it would be a full month before a proper return might occur. For the man dressed as Jesus was not wholly holy. He had gone to jail for a month, and the garb had been impounded.
Such is the life of a purveyor of fantasy and magic. Costumes to Suit your Fancy is open through Halloween, Monday- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 523 E. 3rd St., The Dalles. It’s the former showroom for Griffith Motors.
And such is my life now feeling the skid-step knife. Gurgle, gurgle, blurble.
Cutting Time
Campbell Phillips PC, Attorneys at Law, will hold a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Oct. 3, 5 to 7 p.m. The firm is at 919 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles. Attorney Diana McDougle and paralegals Leisa Bulick and Betsy Domsic have joined the firm. Attorney James Foster is set to start in January.
