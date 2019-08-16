Moon Frank of The Dalles sews a new bag for his hoop net in the shade at Sorosis Park.
The hoop is 26 feet around and the net will form a 20 foot deep bag when complete. The gear is used in the tribal subsistence fishery.
Moon will set the net for salmon off a platform below The Dalles Dam where the current creates an eddy. “They rest and circle in the eddies,” he explained. “When they hit the main current again, off they go to battle upriver to their spawning grounds.”
He said the nets have to be removed and cleaned of “moss” frequently. “When I was a kid, the river used to be real clean. Now it’s a mess,” said the 60-year-old Moon, who was born and raised in The Dalles.
