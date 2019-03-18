Neighbors recount shooting details

Braulio Robledo watched from inside his house Saturday night as a neighbor across the alley began firing rounds from his porch, and then was shot and killed by police.
Robledo and his friends had been enjoying a campfire outside from about 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 16, and at one point, Robledo actually yelled at James Young, his 76-year-old neighbor of about 20 years, to keep it down.
Young, who lived at 1921 E. 10th St., near the intersection of East Ninth and 10th streets, had been yelling since about 3 p.m., Robledo estimated. At around 10 p.m., Robledo called police when he saw Young firing a weapon off his porch. A dispatcher said police were already on their way.
Robledo said Young was typically a quiet man, and over the years he’d said hello to him as he was working in his yard.
On Monday, Robledo pointed out a series of bullet holes in a fence along the western boundary of Young’s property. He said police marked the spots as they conducted their investigation.
The fence faced Young’s porch, where he’d stood firing a weapon, Robledo said.
On the other side of the fence with the holes is the side yard of a small house. The woman who lives in that house, another longtime resident, told Robledo she was terrified and lay flat on her living room floor when she heard the gunfire start. She could not be reached for comment.
Robledo’s own three kids, who had been in the back room, ran into the living room when the sound of gunfire began. “They were scared,” he said.
Robledo said he heard about 10-12 shots, and then he believed Young switched weapons, since the sound of the shots changed. The second kind of shot happened maybe three or four times, he said.
Robledo saw a police officer arrive and stand behind a trailer that was parked on an elevated flat area west of Young’s house and of the small neighboring house. The flat area looks directly onto Young’s porch.
Robledo said the officer was telling Young “stuff like, ‘Get on the floor or I’m going to shoot,’ something like that, and [the officer] shot him twice.”
A few doors east of Young’s house is where Johnny Nichols has lived for the past two years.
Young had always been quiet, but in the three days before the shooting, he had started playing music loudly all day and into the night, Nichols said.
“I just thought something was getting ready to happen,” because he’d been quiet for the previous two years, Nichols said.
“All of a sudden the garage door was open, the lights were left on and loud music playing,” Nichols said.
“I kind of think the police felt something was up too because they would stop and watch each night and leave,” he said. They’d either stop on 10th Street, or drive down into his driveway, which dipped down from 10th Street itself, sometimes shining a flashlight at the house.
The night of the shooting, Nichols and his wife were out for a walk. “We heard yelling, but you hear yelling all the time, you don’t think nothing of it.”
He said Young didn’t sound angry, but was “babble-yelling.” He said, “It sounded like someone had been drinking and yelling.”
He said after hearing a police SUV speeding to the scene, he heard two pop noises.
“That was 15 minutes after we heard yelling.”
