“Harmony of the Gorge” broadens scholarship eligibility
Harmony of the Gorge Chorus has announced a change to the eligibility requirements for its annual $500 scholarship. Effective immediately, all senior students in the Mid-Columbia counties of Hood River, Klickitat, Skamania and Wasco will be eligible to apply. Previously, the scholarship had been made available to girls only.
Applications are due by April 15, 2019. Application forms can be obtained through each school’s scholarship chair or by going on the chorus website, harmonyofthegorge.com, and clicking on the tab marked “Scholarships”.
Preference is given to a student who has actively participated in music while in high school. The recipient of this scholarship will be paid directly by Harmony of the Gorge after successful completion of one quarter or semester of college enrollment and proof of continued college enrollment.
For questions or more information, contact Judy Beckman at 509-493-2006 or at heyjude4@live.com.
Harmony of the Gorge Chorus is a member of Sweet Adelines International, the largest musical organization in the world with nearly 25,000 members. They are dedicated to achieving musical excellence in the uniquely-American art form of four-part a cappella harmony (barbershop) singing, through education and performance.
Royal Ann & Andy contest underway
Selection of Little Miss Royal Ann and Little Mr. Royal Andy for the 40th Northwest Cherry Festival is now underway.
Since the crowning of the first Little Royals in 1988, this time-honored tradition has warmed the hearts of the community.
Rivermark Community Credit Union, 1240 W. 6th St., is once again sponsoring the Cherry Festival Little Royals Court at the 40th Northwest Cherry Festival, and your child could be a part of the fun. Now until April 5, drop off a 5x7 photograph of your child and an application to be considered for the Miss Royal Ann and Mr. Royal Andy competition.
Then between April 8 and April 20, all are encouraged to stop by Rivermark to vote for their favorite picture. You can vote as many times as you like, but only once per day. The winning Little Royals will receive a special place in the Cherry Festival Parade Saturday, April 27, as well as gifts from Rivermark. The Little Royal’s Court will be coronated at the Cherry Festival Breakfast that is held at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center Saturday, April 27, along with King Bing and Queen Anne.
For more information on Cherry Festival events go to http://www.thedalleschamber.com/index.php/play/northwest-cherry-festival or call The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce at 541-296-2291.
Cascade Singers celebrate women in music
From Hildegard of Bingen to contemporary composers and arrangers, women’s contributions to the musical scene will be featured in Cascade Singers’ spring concert June 1 and 2. The community choir has begun rehearsing for the “We Celebrate Women” concert and welcomes interested women and men singers. Rehearsals are Sundays from 7 to 9 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 W. 10th St., The Dalles. One-hour work sessions are Thursdays at 7 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. 11th. St., The Dalles. Contact Director Miles Thoming-Gale at milesmansfield93@gmail.com for information.
Ugandan Kids Choir to visit The Dalles
The Ugandan Kids Choir is coming to The Dalles, and plans are in place for a performance Wednesday, April 3, 6:30 p.m., at Sonrise Academy, 333 E. 12th Street.
Children in the choir sing traditional African songs and play authentic instruments. The performance also includes dance elements. The choir is a project of Childcare Worldwide, a faith-based organization “devoted to empowering children in the developing world.” The organization serves children in nine developing countries, according to a press release.
For directions or more information, call Darlien France at 541-993-0550. The choir has a page on Childcare Worldwide’s website at www.childcareworldwide.org/choir.
U.S. Cellular sponsors local youth
Local youth organizations can earn up to $1,000 through U.S. Cellular’s “Community Connections” program, according to a press release from the company.
Now in its fifth year, Community Connections provides sponsorship support to help youth groups pay for expenses such as travel, equipment and uniforms. Since launching the program in 2015, U.S. Cellular has awarded more than $1.3 million to nearly 2,900 groups, including traveling sports teams, STEM programs, school marching bands and dance squads.
Academic and athletic groups representing kids and teens up to 12th grade can sign up at www.uscellular.com/communityconnections to become eligible to receive sponsorship funds. Once registered, groups have 14 days to rally their friends, families and supporters to complete online activities that include following U.S. Cellular on its social channels, watching a video or answering a short survey.
The money goes directly to the organization, and each group can earn up to $1,000.
“We know there are thousands of kid-focused organizations and groups that are in need of financial support, and the Community Connections program is one way that we can help them achieve their goals,” said Erryn Andersen, director of sales at U.S. Cellular in the northwest.
“As a company, we have a longstanding commitment to kids and education, and we want to help provide them unique and meaningful experiences, something we know these groups can provide.”
For more information and to view the official rules, please visit www.uscellular.com/communityconnections.
Scholarship opportunity
Graduating high school seniors in the region are eligible for a $500 scholarship sponsored by the Columbia Gorge Chapter of Oregon Women for Agriculture.
Student must be or have been a resident of Hood River, Wasco, Sherman or Gilliam County a minimum of two years during their high school education. Preference goes to a student pursuing a major in agricultural studies, with a 3.0 GPA or higher and female. Money is expected to be used for tuition and/or books.
Applications must be postmarked no later than May 1. Contact your school guidance office for application or contact Cindy Brown, 541-565-3230 or by email at cindy.brown@oregonstate.edu.
Moro teen performs at Portland Convention Center
Emma Witherspoon, 17, a junior at Sherman High School, was selected to participate in the All Northwest Wind Symphony performance Feb. 17 at the Portand Convention Center. She was encourage to apply with an online video audition by Sherman County High School band teacher John Gronbeerg.
“It was a privilege to be surrounded by others who had the same drive and passion that I have,” Witherspoon said of the experience. “We were able to make the music uniquely our own.”
Witherspoon is an active member of the Moro Presbyterian Church.
Mosier open house
Mosier Community School will hold an open house April 17. A presentation regarding the school’s curriculum, philosophy and more will be held in the library from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Visitors can then visit classrooms and meet teachers from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
The school serves children from kindergarten through eighth grade, and a limited number of student openings are available.
Fire juggling April 5
Fire juggling be on display in the upper parking lot of The Dalles-Wasco County Library at 7 p.m. on April 5. The free event will also feature juggling and magic tricks by Eli March, fire entertainer of the year in 2017. The Eli Show is a comic adventure. Since this is an outdoor event, be sure to dress appropriately. The Dalles-Wasco County Library, 722 Court Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.