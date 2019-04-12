Free days scheduled at Wash. state parks
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will celebrate the spring season and Earth Day with two free days at state parks on April 20 and 22. On free days, visitors do not need a Discover Pass for day-use parking.
The first free day is Saturday, April 20—a springtime free day. The next is Monday, April 22, in honor of Earth Day.
The free days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass. The pass costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day permit. It is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR.) The Discover Pass legislation provided that State Parks could designate up to 12 “free days” when the pass would not be required to visit state parks. The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.
Remaining 2019 State Parks free days are:
• Saturday, June 1 — National Trails Day
• Saturday, June 8 — National Get Outdoors Day
• Sunday, June 9 — Free Fishing Day
• Sunday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday
• Saturday, Sept. 28 — National Public Lands Day
• Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
• Friday, Nov. 29 — Autumn free day
New home approved
Application to site and construct a new single-family home on a parcel located at 1605 E. 19th St., The Dalles, has been approved by the community development department. Applicant and property owner is Jonathan Blum and Robert Bart, the property is zoned residential low density.
Cascade Singers to celebrate women in music
From Hildegard of Bingen to contemporary composers and arrangers, women’s contributions to the musical scene will be featured in Cascade Singers’ spring concert June 1 and 2. The community choir has begun rehearsing for the “We Celebrate Women” concert and welcomes interested women and men singers. Rehearsals are Sundays from 7 to 9 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 W. 10th St., The Dalles.
One-hour work sessions are Thursdays at 7 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. 11th. St., The Dalles.
Contact Director Miles Thoming-Gale at milesmansfield93@gmail.com for information.
Police union contract approved
The Dalles City Council voted in open session to approve a police union contract calling for a 2.4 percent cost of living increase each year for three years, and an increase in clothing allowance from $100 to $200.
City Manager Julie Krueger noted the clothing allowance increase was the first in 10 years.
Councilor Darcy Long-Curtiss reflected on how smoothly and amicably the negotiations had gone with the union, and the mayor and Councilor Runyon concurred.
HR bridge closures continue
The Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic for several nights in April for replacement of the lift span motors, as some work requires a large crane lift of heavy equipment to the top of both lift span towers, according to the Port of Hood River. Related work will also require intermittent daytime closures.
Remaining closures:
• April 17, 9:30 p.m., and April 18, 5 a.m.: Full bridge closure.
• April 25-26: Intermittent full bridge closures and span lifts from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect delays of 30-40 minutes. Flaggers and lift span gates will control traffic.
• April 29, 9:30 p.m., and April 30, 5 a.m.: Full bridge closure.
Motorists must seek alternate routes during full bridge closures. The nearest crossings of the Columbia are at the Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks and The Dalles Bridge in The Dalles. Emergency response vehicles will coordinate Hood River/White Salmon crossings during active emergencies via 911 dispatch.
For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net.
Season set for Hood River
ODFW has set regulations for a spring Chinook fishery on the Hood River:
• Open for adult hatchery Chinook from April 15 through June 30 from the mouth to mainstem confluence with the East Fork, and the West Fork from the confluence with the mainstem upstream to the angling deadline 200 feet downstream of Punchbowl Falls.
• The catch limit is two adult hatchery salmon per day, and five hatchery jack salmon per day.
• All wild Chinook salmon must be released unharmed.
Fishery managers are predicting a relatively strong return of nearly 1,200 hatchery fish for the Hood River, which is slightly less than last year’s strong return.
There will not be a spring salmon season on the Deschutes River this year due to predicted poor returns of both hatchery and wild fish.
According to Rod French, ODFW fish biologist, the Hood River fishery is one of the few places a bank angler has a pretty good chance of catching a Columbia River spring Chinook. While the fishery will open in mid-April, French said the run usually peaks in late May due to colder water temperatures in the Hood River.
Klindt’s Booksellers hosts local author
Local author Sam Woolsey will be signing his travel memoir, “the Condor of Cavin: A journey through the Peruvian Andes” Saturday, April 27, 4 p.m. at Klindt’s Booksellers and Stationers.
The signing is free and open to the public. Book copies can be reserved in advance at the store.
Home show returns
The annual Home and Lifestyle Show will open its doors Friday, April 26, 5 p.m., at The Dalles Civic Auditorium and run throughout Northwest Cherry Festival weekend to Sunday, April 28. The show is in its 39th year and is the only one of its kind in the Gorge.
The event is presented by Bishop Sanitation and produced by 105.5/96.9 FM KCGB, Newsradio 1300 AM/103.9 FM, 93.5 KACI FM, KIHR AM 1340/98.3 FM and Classic Rock 92.7/102.9 FM KMSW.
This year’s show will have over 40 displays, exhibits and product demonstrations.
