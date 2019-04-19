Students to compete underwater
About 150 students in Oregon and Washington from elementary school through college, including teams from The Dalles, will compete in Lincoln City on April 20 in an underwater robotics contest that tests their engineering and problem-solving skills.
The 27 teams, which hail from 13 schools or organizations in 14 towns, will be showing off the remotely operated vehicles—or ROVs—they built for the annual MATE Oregon Regional ROV competition. The event is funded by Oregon Sea Grant and the Oregon Coast STEM Hub and aims to prepare students for technical careers.
The public is invited to attend, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lincoln City Community Center at 2150 N.E. Oar Place, Lincoln City.
The Oregon teams come from Albany, Astoria, Beaverton, Corvallis, Lincoln City, Newport, The Dalles, Tigard, Tillamook, Toledo and Warrenton.
New home approved
Application to site and construct a new single-family home on a parcel located at 1605 E. 19th St., The Dalles, has been approved by the community development department. Applicant and property owner is Jonathan Blum and Robert Bart, the property is zoned residential low density.
Women in music
From Hildegard of Bingen to contemporary composers and arrangers, women’s contributions to the musical scene will be featured in Cascade Singers’ spring concert June 1 and 2. Rehearsals are Sundays from 7 to 9 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 W. 10th St., The Dalles. One-hour work sessions are Thursdays at 7 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. 11th. St., The Dalles. Contact Director Miles Thoming-Gale at milesmansfield93@gmail.com for information.
Wash. park free days Sat., Mon.
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will celebrate the spring season and Earth Day with two free days at state parks on April 20 and 22. On free days, visitors do not need a Discover Pass for day-use parking.
The first free day is Saturday, April 20—a springtime free day. The next is Monday, April 22, in honor of Earth Day.
The free days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass. The pass costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day permit. It is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The Discover Pass legislation provided that State Parks could designate up to 12 “free days” when the pass would not be required to visit state parks. The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.
Remaining 2019 State Parks free days are:
• Saturday, June 1 — National Trails Day
• Saturday, June 8 — National Get Outdoors Day
• Sunday, June 9 — Free Fishing Day
• Sunday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday
• Saturday, Sept. 28 — National Public Lands Day
• Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
• Friday, Nov. 29 – Autumn free day
