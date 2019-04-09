Lutheran visit
Columbia Gorge churches Bethany Lutheran, in The Dalles, and Concordia Lutheran, in Hood River, will host a visit from John Moldstad, Jr., president of the Evangelical Lutheran Synod (ELS), who will be visiting The Dalles from Mankato, Minn. to present a talk and answer questions about the history, teachings, and practice of Lutherans from the perspective of the ELS. The event is Sunday, April 14, 3 p.m., with a free lasagna supper at 5 p.m., at Bethany Lutheran, 2323 East 12th Street, The Dalles.
The churches invite community members to join in the conversation.
During his Gorge visit, Moldstad will also deliver Palm Sunday sermons at 9 a.m. (Concordia Lutheran Church, 1107 Pine Street, Hood River) and 11 a.m. (Bethany Lutheran Church, 2323 E. 12th St., The Dalles.)
More information about both churches can be found online at www.gorgelutherans.com.
Klindt’s plans poetry event April 13
Klindt’s Booksellers in The Dalles plans to observe National Poetry Month with a “reading and gathering” Saturday, April 13, at 5 p.m., emceed by local poet Jack Lorts and featuring Oregon Book Award winner Penelope Scambly Schott, from Dufur, who teaches an annual poetry workshop.
Other guests include Donna Henderson, who writes poems, essays and song lyrics and has authored three collections; Leigh Hancock, director of Literature and Writing at the community college, whose work has been performed on National Public Radio; Joel Kabakov, a poet, musician and educator, who will read from his collection “Available Light.” Lorts is a long-time mayor of Fossil and widely-published poet, with work appearing in magazines such as Arizona and Kansas Quarterly, English Journal, High Desert Journal and others.
The event is free and open to the public.
4-H program featured
Sherman County 4-H camp was featured in IMPACT 2019 presented by the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (NEAFCS). In the category of Childhood Obesity Prevention, Sherman’s “Be a Food Hero with a Healthier 4-H Camp Menu” is listed as an example of “Changing Environments Promotes Health.” The publication mentioned how Sherman 4-H Camp has revamped its traditional camp menu by incorporating Oregon State University Food Hero recipes featuring more fruits and vegetables, adding more “from scratch” menu items, and offering outdoor cooking.
IMPACT 2019 will be used by extension employees and volunteers at the Public Issues Leadership Development Conference. These education pieces will be shared in state delegation visits. Additionally, these impact statements are shared with USDA NIFA Administration and FCS Program Leaders and Joint Council of Extension Professionals leaders and representatives.
Scholarship eligibility expanded
Harmony of the Gorge Chorus has announced a change to the eligibility requirements for its annual $500 scholarship. Effective immediately, all senior students in the Mid-Columbia counties of Hood River, Klickitat, Skamania and Wasco will be eligible to apply. Previously, the scholarship had been made available to girls only.
Applications are due by April 15. Application forms can be obtained on the chorus website, harmonyofthegorge.com, and clicking on the tab marked “Scholarships”.
Learn more, contact Judy Beckman at 509-493-2006 or at heyjude4@live.com.
Harmony of the Gorge Chorus is a member of Sweet Adelines International, the largest musical organization in the world with nearly 25,000 members.
